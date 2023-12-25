Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 14:17

A week after being kidnapped with Marcelinho Carioca, Taís de Oliveira, 36 years old, a friend of the former football player, told Record TV details about the crime. According to her, the kidnappers did not know Carioca and searched the internet for the retired athlete's name.

“They went to see who Marcelinho Carioca was, that he was a player. He was in the front seat, and they put me in the back seat. We were so tense that we didn't feel like eating. I drank water the whole time. I just thought about the children, I thought: 'Would I come back alive?'”, said Taís, who is the mother of two boys.

“We came out intact! It was God there, it was God who really saved us”, said she, who works at the Department of Sports and Leisure of Itaquaquecetuba, in Greater São Paulo. Marcelinho held the portfolio until the beginning of the year.

Taís and Carioca were kidnapped in the early hours of the 17th, in front of Taís' house, in Itaquaquecetuba, when the former player took her tickets to a concert by singer Thiaguinho. The presentation would be later that same day. He had just left another of the artist's shows, on the night of the 16th, at the Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera, east of the capital.

In the interview with the program Domingo Espetacular, Taís also regretted that some people had spread that she and Carioca were having a love affair. The former player even recorded a video in which he said he had been kidnapped by Taís' husband, but later said that he was forced by the kidnappers to do so.

“I don't know what goes through people's heads, they keep judging, saying a lot of things they don't know, that they don't know. This is very difficult,” she said. Taís reportedly ended a relationship with the father of her children a few months ago.

For the police, the criminals forced Marcelinho to record the video to try to divert the focus of the investigations. The police also believe that the criminals captured Marcelinho, attracted by the former player's luxury car, a Mercedes, and without knowing who he was.

The criminals forced Marcelinho's family to make two transfers via Pix to them, in the amounts of R$30,000 and R$12,000. They would have asked for a third transfer, which was not made. Marcelinho was released after the transfers, hours after the kidnapping began, and Taís was released without the family having to pay a ransom, according to the police.

Investigators first located the former player's car, parked on a street in Itaquaquecetuba, and then arrested five suspects: two men and three women, in the place that was identified as the captivity where Marcelinho was held hostage.