06/28/2023 – 5:41 am

Justice determined the auction of an apartment belonging to former soccer player Marcelinho Carioca. The decision was taken after a lawsuit filed in 2004 by the condominium due to a debt of more than R$ 2.5 million in condominium fees.

The Prince de Galles Building property is located in the Mooca neighborhood, in São Paulo, and charges a debt that includes interest, monetary correction and fines. The debt exceeds even the value of the apartment, estimated at R$ 1.3 million, made by a judicial expert.

According to the report signed by engineer José Patiño Zorz, the apartment measures 319 square meters and is in need of renovations and modernization.

Marcelinho questioned the amounts charged for the building, saying that they were “unreasonable”, and presented undue and duplicate expenses. “The amount charged is not due”, informed his defense to Justice.

In 2015, the former athlete signed an agreement for the payment of the debt in 20 installments, but did not fulfill the agreement. As a result, the auction will be held by Zukerman Leilões and the date has yet to be set.























