“Ugly Betty” It is no longer in the Netflix catalog, but that does not mean that fans have forgotten it. The successful Colombian telenovela, starring Anna Maria Orozco Y Jorge Enrique abello, continues to cause a stir among his followers, even 23 years after the first premiere. Several figures from his cast know this very well, for which they take the opportunity to publish some memories for their faithful audience.

One of the last to have interacted with her admirers has been Natalie Ramirez, the remembered Marcela Valencia of fiction. The actress used her official Instagram account to share a souvenir image in which she shines with Abello (Don Armando).

Marcela Valencia with Armando Mendoza. Photo: @ActressNatalia/Instagram

“Before Betty came. This photograph was on the table behind Armando’s desk 😍 #YoSoyBettyLaFea”, reads the inoffensive post, which so far has more than 33,000 likes. However, he did not count on his fans to start a whole debate about who was the true villain of the series.

The fandom of the production was divided for a long time on a particular issue: many believe that Marcela was the main antagonist of the show and always left her husband’s secretary in a bad way, while others believe that she was actually one more victim and the real one. wicked of history was beatrice Finch.

Although there are some clues that would prove the validity of this kind of controversy, the truth is that the comments have been filled with various reactions, but – for the most part – many support the fact that Valencia was not bad. Here we leave you some of the comments of her followers.

