Marcela Navarro, Peruvian singer and winner of ‘La Voz Perú’ in 2021, returns to music after a break. For this reason, the artist spoke with The Republic to tell us more about his beginnings in the artistic world and his triumph in the Latina reality show, in addition to clarifying what happened after his absence at a concert by his mentor Guillermo Davila, due to a bad experience. On the other hand, she opened her heart and told more details about her recently released single and upcoming self-penned album.

―How did your love for music come about?

-Well, I think it partly runs in the family, precisely on my mother’s side of the family. My grandmother sang, my mother too, my father was musically influenced by him. Actually, both of them have had a lot of influence on my musical training because I’ve absorbed all the music possible since I was a little girl, so I think that’s where all that comes from.

-Have you always wanted to be a singer or maybe you thought about dedicating yourself to another field?

―At some point I have considered some other options, for example, studying to be a chef, but music has always been above everything, honestly.

―You became better known for your time on ‘La Voz Perú’: do you think these programs really help new talents?

―For me, competitions mean a good showcase through which one can expose oneself and show what one is capable of doing. There are no singing contests in which, for example, like the ones I have participated in, allow you to make unreleased music. If that had been the case, I, delighted with life, would have shown what I already had. But they have allowed me, through covers, which was the only thing that was allowed to sing, to show my (musical) arrangements, right? I always brought my own versions, so on that side I think that people have received very well the versions that I have been able to offer them and now, well, they are receiving me with their own music.

―Could it be said that ‘La Voz Perú’ changed your life?

―It has been a parenthesis, well, within the entire situation of the pandemic, because, while it is true, musicians could not hold events that season and we did not know when it was going to end. When the casting invitation arrived, because friends and some acquaintances were beginning to send me advertising to participate in ‘The Voice’, I resisted because I had already participated in two previous contests. I always knew that it was not my goal and that a contest did not determine who I was as an artist or what I had to show.

For example, the song that I just released recently is a song that has been written since 2011 and I have been recording my own songs since long before, so basically the reality show has been an interesting and beautiful parenthesis. I value that stage a lot, because at that time many people have been able to get to know me, I have gained followers, if you can say that. I can’t tell you that I owe what I’m achieving now to ‘La Voz Perú’, it would really be unfair. I think it is a path carved out for many years and it is, I believe, one more script in the list of things that I have been doing and for which I worked.

―You won that season with Guillermo Dávila’s team, but you did not have a pleasant experience before one of his concerts: did he contact you about what happened?

―This topic of the concert that I did not go to last year was less scandalous than what was shown at some point, because I was in communication with my teacher Guillermo Dávila at all times. In fact, he was the one who invited me from the beginning. We maintain communication through WhatsApp, he is aware of my things, he is the first to listen to my material. The problem was actually triggered by an issue that arose with a person who was in charge of organizing the event. We had not been able to coordinate the rehearsals, they had not contacted me about some things. I stopped doing some things to be able to have that free time and, one day before the concert, I made my discharge. I let him know that it didn’t seem right to me, that we were already one day away from the show and I wasn’t sure what song I was going to sing or when I was going to perform.

This person behaved very very badly with me, so to save me any type of argument, because what I care about most in this life is my heart and my stomach, I don’t want to deal with people who have a bad vibe. Then I decided on my own not to go and I told Master Guillermo. Obviously, the next day, he said to me, “I’d like you to come anyway.” But I made it clear to him that no, I didn’t want to go so as not to have to meet that person. I think I made the right decision because no artist, whether medium, large or emerging, deserves mistreatment.

-So, you currently have no problem with Guillermo Dávila?

—No, of course, we are in contact. In fact, he has heard the song (‘Kiss Me Again’) before he comes out. Sometimes we write to each other, since we are both night owls, we write to each other at two in the morning. We are there constantly talking, but it is a beautiful friendship that has remained after this contest.

—What did he say about your new song?

―He told me he was very happy. When I left the program, and I confess, I had no plans to sign the contract with the record label (Universal Music).

-Because?

―Because the prize was a song and I wanted an album. The time has passed when I think competitions were previously rewarded with a check (money). I even think that the previous winners of ‘The Voice’ had one and their trophy and what do I know, an album. But this time, it was a song. So, even talking to my teacher at the time, he told me: “Look, regardless of the decision you make, releasing a song with a record label is also a plus for your career. Despite what happens, you have to have your own production company.” , to become, either now or later, your own phonographic production company. That’s what I did, that’s the advice I’ve also received from Guillermo since the beginning and I think I’m doing it right.

―After a break in music you return with ‘Bésame otra vez’ and an album…

―Well, it is a song that has been written since 2011. It is one of those that is part of the list that I made, of those that have to be on my first album at some point. It was inspired by a kiss that took a long time, right? They are such beautiful moments that you want them to be repeated. About the album, well people are going to get to know the material little by little. The video for ‘Kiss me again’ says chapter 11, this is an album made up of 11 songs, so I’m going to start by telling you a little bit of my story from the end to the back, that’s what I’m going to do and you’re going to have some surprises along the way.

―Any collaboration out there?

-I still can’t tell. I’m going to save the surprise factor.

—Do you think that romanticism has been lost these days?

-I don’t think the romance has been lost. Last year, when I recorded a ballad with the label that won the ‘La Voz Perú’ award, they also asked me if I thought that the ballad no longer had a space and I confess that with this song and with this album I am wanting to break a bit also with this label that I have, of being a balladist, because I am not clearly a balladist. When you are part of a contest and a ballad works very well for you, the people who are in charge of the musical part tell you to go for a song that has the same cut because you did very well with a similar one. I want to not only break this typecasting that I have had and also as a cover singer.

―This album is about you, so are you currently in love?

―(Laughs) I’m going to tell you that story in the album, precisely as the songs come out.

―You tell us that music tries to express the emotions of artists, what do you think of those who criticize Shakira for dedicating songs to her ex-partner?

―I laugh at that type of criticism, because basically when Shakira falls in love she also dedicates songs, right? And if she has had her heart broken, why not do it. It is not the first time, when she was with De la Rúa many years ago, she also dedicated some very nice ones to him like ‘January Day’. I think what is happening bothers some people, perhaps it is because they are used to the fact that when something is nice, you have to comment on it, but when things are not going very well, you have to keep quiet and I think that is not fair, especially For an artist the fact of being able to express themselves through art and in the case of a singer-songwriter like Shakira, obviously, she expresses herself through music.

―Why do you think some artists start with covers, but don’t innovate with new or their own songs?

-I don’t know, many things can influence. I can only speak from my experience. I’m speaking for myself, who has been silent (without releasing music). After releasing the award song ‘The Voice’ in August 2022, 13 months have passed to be able to release another song and, yes, but they have not been months of pure silence, I was working in the recording studio. Now we must also keep in mind that when releasing unreleased material you cannot expect to already have success because it is a road full of potholes and you have to go, I believe, with encouragement and, above all, with the desire to continue making music. If what really moves you is your passion for music, you will continue on the path. Following Shakira’s example, how many albums did she record before she was able to hit the song that catapulted her (to fame).

―About singers who start in a genre, but end up opting for another more commercial one, do you think they lose the essence of what motivated them to start in music?

-It could be, but that depends on what each person feels. Maybe they feel more comfortable with the new gender. I once heard an artist, whom I admire a lot, say that to make music you don’t have to be guided by trends, you have to do what you want. It’s as if you have a little plant and you are going to water it, you don’t wait for it to grow from one day to the next, you have to be watering it. So it’s a matter of insistence, drive, having faith in what you’re doing.

Marcela Navarro. Photo: diffusion

―For some artists it is a great achievement to be nominated for a Grammy: what do you think would be the top or summit in your artistic career?

―You know that one of my biggest dreams is, and I think it has already come true, to see a stadium full of people singing my songs. I already have a lot of support, there is a lot of love that people leave me through comments and messages. An award or an award is an immense achievement for me. But, as I said a moment ago, one’s career is not determined because there are these singers or actors who even win an Oscar and never act again. Don’t let your limit be a figure on your account statement, nor popularity, that’s why I talk so much about the importance of the passion with which one does things.

―Which singer would you like to share a stage with?

If I talk about Peruvian singers, well, I have already mentioned Daniela Darcourt before; In fact, I have proposed to her to do a song and she still hasn’t agreed, but she told me yes. So I hope it happens at some point. Internationally, I would very much like to do a duet with a Brazilian singer called Tiago Iorc. And my lifelong favorite is Laura Pausini, that is a lifelong dream.

―Will you be doing presentations for the premiere of your album?

-Yeah. Well, on the topic of release, I have an upcoming concert which is this Friday, October 13th at the Bianca Convention Center. It’s the first time I’m going to be in this place. It is very important for me because, in addition, I will finally be able to sing a song that is part of this project.

―Any last message for your followers?

―The most important thing I can say at this moment is thank you for giving my music a chance and for this Marcela in a new stage of her own songs. Thank you for giving me an opportunity as a singer-songwriter and for letting me break with what I have done before, which was singing covers, because that’s how people knew me. Thank you and please wait a little bit because you are going to learn more about the material, we have already started and we won’t stop from here.

