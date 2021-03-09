The Minister of Justice of the Nation, Marcela Losardo, will present her formal resignation from the position in the next few days and will be appointed as the Argentine representative at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The minister leaves her post, according to the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, “overwhelmed” by the management. Losardo, who has a 40-year friendship with Fernández, has maintained a resistance for months to promote the changes in the Justice that harsh Kirchnerism demands.

The Argentine representation before UNESCO has been vacant since the death of Fernando Pino Solanas, occurred in November 2020.

Last week, Losardo informed the President that he did not want to continue at the head of Justice, and among the arguments he gave to justify his decision, he told him that he did not consider himself capable of leading the Ministry at this time of worsening conflict between the Executive and the courts. “Marcela (Losardo) had raised me last week and she had already raised it with me before, her idea of ​​leaving the Ministry. She believes that the time that comes is a time that needs another attitude,” explained + or the President.

The confrontation between the two powers intensified last Monday, when Fernández dedicated several sections of his inaugural speech for the legislative year to attack the Supreme Court of Justice and various judges and prosecutors. Then on Thursday, the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, He also harshly criticized the judges during their testimony in the oral trial for the dealings with the future dollar during his term.

