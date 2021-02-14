Marcela Losardo was surprised. It had been a long time since he participated in the public debate or appeared on the agenda of official activities broadcast daily by presidential spokesmen. 2020 ended up being questioned, in harsh terms, by the Instituto Patria: according to Cristina Kirchner, it was called “officials who do not work.” 2021 started the same. His surprising statements this weekend, purposely amplified by Alberto Fernández, sought, in part, to alleviate internal questions.

Close friend and historical partner of the President -they met at law school and became so intimate that at the end of 1999 they registered the Inmueble Callao 1960 society, still in force-, the Minister of Justice is not part of the nucleus of officials, leaders and operators K who obey non-stop to Cristina Kirchner, obsessed with the Judiciary. But Losardo is not only not a part, but it has been, for a long time, in the sights of Kirchnerism for his “passivity” at the head of the ministry and for its position regarding the functioning of the Justice in recent years.

With an aggravation: between April 2016 and June 2017During the government of Mauricio Macri, she was hired by the ministry that she now leads through the “ACARA Automotive framework agreement.” Advises part time. In full development, according to the hard wing K, of the theory of “lawfare” carried out by judges and chambermaids in collusion with macrismo.

Like Alberto Fernández, the minister has always had preferential treatment with the judicial family. That is, with Comodoro Py and surroundings. The forcefulness of his sayings on Saturday is surprising, to a large extent, because of that link: he spoke of “judges who agreed and announced their rulings with the then president,” and called for “ethics and rectitude.” Losardo not only seeks to appease internal criticism of his figure. It also seeks to show solidarity with the disturbing relationship that the President is beginning to weave with the judges and, especially, with the Supreme Court.

Less than a week after Fernández assured that the Court “should carefully and carefully review what happened in the Milagro Sala case” and the highest court confirmed, hours later, the sentence of two years in prison to the Jujuy leader for threats to policemen.

The Secretary of Justice, Juan Martín Mena, responds to Cristina Kirchner and has differences with Losardo.

Up to now, Losardo had stayed on the sidelines of the successive criticisms of the Instituto Patria a la Justicia, which earned him intense reproaches from the vice president and his main judicial collaborators. Among them, of Juan Martin Mena, the secretary of Justice -virtual vice-minister-, with whom he has been going through an intense cold war from the beginning that, according to sources, comes to paralyze the administration. A complex balance of forces that includes officials such as Gerónimo Ustarroz, representative of the Executive Power in the Council of the Magistracy, another of those who accesses Cristina Kirchner’s office without intermediaries and who has as much or more power than the minister.

“There is an intern party there”, says a judge with an office in Comodoro Py who has been visiting Losardo for years. “He does not have all the power, it is clear. He is our link with the President and executes his orders. He only asks what Alberto wants,” reflects, for his part, a front-line federal prosecutor.

It was, by case, one of the main criticisms: that the objective of the President in judicial matters was far from that of Cristina Kirchner. The minister devoted herself only to the first’s agenda.

Part of the internal criticism of the management points not only to Losardo but to another trusted official: Irma Adriana García Netto, undersecretary of Relations with the Judicial Power and the Academic Community. From the Instituto Patria they adduce obstacles to the management.

During the first year in office, Losardo dedicated part of his time to the judicial reform project that he wrote together with the President and other collaborators of the Albertist kidney and which is still shipwrecked in Parliament. Kirchnerism even detracted from the minister for not convincingly defending the initiative, which the vice president, in one of the letters she made public in the middle of last year, directly unraveled: she said that it was not a structural change, and that Macri had made a reform “de facto”.

Alberto Fernández when he took the oath of office from Marcela Losardo. They are friends and were partners. Photo Federico López Claro.

It’s more. While the judicial reform was being written in Olivos, a group of leaders and former Justice officials requested a meeting with Cristina Kirchner at the Patria Institute to learn about the initiative. Restless, they interviewed the vice president to find out the scope of the project. Among them, Alejandra Gils Carbo, former head of prosecutors, run by macrismo.

The minister did not join the K criticism of Justice throughout 2020. On the contrary: he surfed the wave. He did not own, for example, the attack against the attorney Eduardo Casal or the changes in the organic law of the Public Ministry, which were put on the shoulders of legislators from the hard wing of the Frente de Todos. After the Court ruling on Milagro Sala, he reacted now, the transfer of the case for alleged espionage during the Macri government to Comodoro Py and the extension of the complaint from the “macrista judicial table” that a group of deputies presented a few days ago , among them Martin Soria, with a past in the court of Juan José Galeano.

His statements are now given in a context in which the President begins to see a challenge to his political authority. But despite the internal criticism, with which he now seeks to begin to ingratiate himself, Losardo, they say, has the position assured. At least until the President decides. “She is Alberto. She is the only minister who is not going to leave, “explains a friendly judge.