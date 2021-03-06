The change in ownership of the Ministry of Justice of the Nation is a fact. The current minister, Marcela Losardo, leaves office, tired of the inmates with Kirchnerism and after Cristina Kirchner’s onslaught against Justice, which she carried out this Thursday when she spoke at the trial for the cause of the “future dollar.”

As Clarín anticipated this Friday, Losardo was involved in rumors about her departure from the ministry that most haunts the vice president. And in the middle of the versions, the name with the most chances to replace it came up: the national deputy Martín Soria, a native of Río Negro and son of Carlos Soria, former governor of Río Negro and who was head of the State Intelligence Secretariat during the presidential administration of Eduardo Duhalde.

“Marcela can’t take it anymore, she’s rotten and surrounded by bad people,” a man of Alberto Fernández’s intimate trust, who spoke with Losardo in the last hours, told this chronicler.

The head of state traveled to Mendoza this Saturday, for the Harvest Festival, where he met with the radical governor Rodolfo Suarez, and the Kirchner national senator Anabel Fernández Sagasti. There, through his phone, he finished cooking the definition of the change in Justice. This departure can be compared with the request for the resignation of Ginés González García: Alberto runs to whoever was his lifelong legal partner and personal friend.

But the Kirchnerist offensive on the Justice area has not stopped since the start of the government of the Frente de Todos. But the last week, he experienced perhaps his most intense week. First, the President attacked – in his speech on March 1 before the Legislative Assembly – to count judges and prosecutors and even against the Supreme Court of Justice itself.

And on Thursday, in her defense before the Court of Cassation that carried out the trial for the “future dollar”, Cristina Kirchner had furious paragraphs against the actions of the judges in Argentina, whom she even accused of supporting the presidential campaign of Mauricio Macri, in 2019.

Losardo leaves the Ministry of Justice in the next few hours. It is not yet known if an activity that he had on the agenda for next Monday will lead it or if it will already be the domain of who would be his successor: Kirchner deputy Martín Soria.

Soria maintains an assiduous relationship with Alberto Fernández. Part of this link is that the man from Rio Negro is one of those who motivates the ruling by the ruling party against the management of Mauricio Macri for the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund, which the head of state announced last Monday.

“The Casa Rosada was the official seat of the lawfare during the macrismo,” Soria said a few years ago, which was music to Cristina Kirchner’s ears.