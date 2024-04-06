Before any questions, Marcela Lagarde says that the Government of Mexico, “finally,” recognized its own responsibility and publicly apologized for the disappearance and murder of women and girls in Ciudad Juárez between 1995 and 2003. “After years,” she points out. In 2009, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights condemned the Mexican State as responsible for three femicides for not having prevented them with a historic ruling. 15 years have passed, much less than the time that this Mexican anthropologist and politician has been on the streets and in classrooms and institutions investigating sexist violence; writing reports and articles and laws so that this violence is politically and publicly recognized as a structural problem, is legally classified and is judicially punished. She has written, without metaphors, part of the history of her country: social, institutional and legal. And also that of the movement: she is one of the most important feminists of recent decades.

While she was a deputy in the Congress of the Union of Mexico (2003-2006), and when she was later, between 2016 and 2017, in the Constituent Assembly of Mexico City, the city in which she was born, she promoted five laws for the protection of women. It was she who recovered the term feminicide and pushed for it to be classified as a crime in Mexico. She is now 75 years old. Last March, sitting in the Librería Mujeres, in the center of Madrid, she spoke from what she accumulated: half a century of political work, study and analysis of violence against women and girls, theorizing, parliamentary debates, observation. And listen.

Ask. You are here to participate in the III State Meeting on Vicarious Violence and Institutional Gender Violence. In Spain there have been recent cases, one of them in Almería: a father, who had a complaint for sexist violence, murdered his two daughters during one of the visits stipulated by a court. How do you perceive this type of institutional failures?

Answer. In all feminicidal violence, it is no coincidence that institutions fail, because they are made to reproduce something else.

Q. That?

R. The State still has the most anachronistic structures. It was not reformed at the pace and with the depth that we would have liked. Sometimes there are pushes from the global world that we cling to because sometimes it advances more than the local world. And vice versa, there are many times when the local takes enormous steps and on the other hand international institutions take a long time to change.

Q. Do you find certain changes difficult?

R. They are slow, but they happen. In Mexico there are things that no longer happen, such as the visitation regime. The General Law on women's access to a life free of violence establishes that mediation or conciliation procedures must be “avoided, as they are unviable in a relationship of submission between the aggressor and the victims.”

Q. Being a deputy, she promoted that law, also the Protection of the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, the Federal Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination, the Trafficking Law, the Equality Law, and she was the promoter of the incorporation of the crime of feminicide to following the murders of girls and adolescents in Ciudad Juárez.

R. In a democratic society it is the institutions that judge and it is a set of norms that have to be respected and followed. We made it known that what happened to them was not an attack of jealousy or insanity on the part of their boyfriend, it was the attack of a murderer, a crime. If something is not established as a crime, society does not take responsibility.

Q. And the state?

R. The State, by not acting, acts. By leaving victims of violence behind, you are condemning them to terrible things. Impunity is part of the relationship towards, with, against women, and is the basis of feminicide. If there were no impunity, there would be no feminicide. The State is always there, but on which side? On this side, we say.

Q. That of women, that is.

R. Of the protection of women. The violence law was made to be able to serve families, communities, and so that people, women in the first place, could understand that being violated is not mandatory, that you do not have to endure aggression.

Q. Did it raise awareness?

R. He built it in millions of people. Even so, there is a lot of injustice, because justice was not done with a transformative perspective. For women, and also for men when telling them: “All the violent ones, on this side, on the side of crime.” Not all, we do not say all men, it would be an injustice and it would be aberrant for us to propose something like that. They are those who are aggressors, who put at risk and end the lives of women, girls and boys.

Q. How many? The estimate is that more than 3,000 women, girls and adolescents are murdered each year in Mexico, although only 24% are counted as femicides.

R. I couldn't give you a correct figure, it's impossible because half of those who have to name them don't do it, they don't do it under our noses, they don't recognize feminicide where they see it.

View of the pink crosses placed on the hill of the Colonia Lomas de Poleo, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, on January 26, 2022, in memory of dozens of women who were murdered in the colony, making it one of the most significant risk for women. Nayeli Cruz

Q. Because? What does it have to do with?

R. We are in Mexico at forced marches doing intensive training of all types and levels, from the civil service to educational institutions, scientific research centers, or the media that have wanted to reconvert their own perspective, which was very biased towards a type of representation symbolic of disastrous women. But in the institutions, every time the Government changes, there is a setback, you start again, to convince, to educate, because new people come in and no one knows why you are going to Istanbul. [el Convenio del Consejo de Europa sobre prevención y lucha contra la violencia contra la mujer y la violencia doméstica, llamado Convenio de Estambul] and no, I don't know, to New Orleans, and there comes a time when you say “I already lived it, what happened?”

Q. And what happened?

R. That you have to make profound cultural changes, mentalities, perspective. Go to the bottom. In order to stop feminicides, we had to name them and then intervene with a diagnosis to see the causes.

Q. You did it, a Diagnostic Investigation on Feminicidal Violence in the Mexican Republic.

R. From the entire country, with multiple perspectives, based on gender, class, age… It was necessary for a comprehensive transformation. We know the causes, now we have to know how many, which ones, why, where, anywhere, to eliminate them. We know, for example, how far it reaches territorially.

Q. A geolocation of violence?

R. Yes, it is notable to see in maps of violence, as we did in Mexico, how in one municipality, up to the corner, there is a crime rate of violence against women X, but in the other neighborhood there is another type of crime with greater preponderance, there is another type of population, origins, language, customs, health.

Q. It is said “violence occurs anywhere, at any time.”

R. Yes, but the way it is said is wrong. People say “regardless of race, age, height, language,” but it is not that violence is independent of neighborhood or wealth, it is also determined by that. When we don't understand that, we have a violence detection problem.

Q. And the progress?

R. There are too. I came excited about the topic of vicarious violence, because we have assumed new categories of violence, like this one, which was legally approved recently. Although there are things that have to do with the vicarious thing that not only happens with sons and daughters, but with communities, such as indigenous communities. In Mexico, a quarter of the country lives in indigenous communities and these types of problems occur there.

Q. Which is it?

R. Harm one to harm the community, or harm the community to harm one. Vicarious violence through sons and daughters, which is central, is already widespread in many countries. Now I'm interested in seeing if we have a listening ear for that, for violence throughout the community.

Q. In addition to this step to expand sexist vicarious violence, what is missing in Mexican laws?

R. Regulate the ways to achieve compliance. The law on violence, for example, places obligations on the State; it is about women's access to a life free of violence. The key word is access, but how do you access the help, the resource in question? Everything has to have how it is done, that is, there has to be a document that says how all of this is applied.

Q. And that's not there yet.

R. No, and there is also a great lack of professionalism, experience, craftsmanship, as well as other types of support for training. And that justice is fair, is what everyone demands: justice. And impunity is half the problem.

