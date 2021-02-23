For the telenovela writer, Argentina Marcela citterio, highlighting the strength of women in her stories is something that she defends in her work and what has defined her since the beginning of her career. Famous for being the creator of great productions such as ‘Amor en custodia’ or ‘Patito feo’, Citterio has just premiered through Telemundo International his most recent telenovela, ‘Corazón valiente’ (11:10 pm), in which the protagonists are two friends who meet again after years to work together, while solving their own problems. “They are two women who are fighting it from separate places. There are love stories like in any novel, but friendship and feminine strength stand out ”, he says.

Do you think that a story like ‘Corazón valiente’ is important in this time of so much violence against women?

I always wonder if there is more violence or if it is more visible now. Before it was within the more normalized terrain, they could yell at you, hit you, cheat. I believe that luckily that normality is no longer normal. The young generation comes with another force, and I like to highlight that strength of women .

I’ve always believed in her, that’s why my protagonists are not ‘normal’. I am interested in telling stories of women who have little angels in their hearts, but who give forward, who do not wait to be protected, but protect and want to break with concepts of patriarchy, of not receiving blows, of being those who maintain the house and fight for their lives and that of their children. Happily, Telemundo believed in me . On the other hand, these stories distract you, they immerse you in another world. What is happening in our countries is very sad, but that time you travel to another place.

Have you ever felt intimidated or compelled to write under certain parameters?

Yes, but within all I had many freedoms. Some of my stories were hard to believe in there, but once they did, I wasn’t so limited. Right now I am writing a very interesting erotic crime thriller for Netflix and I have no limits on history or production.

How much do you think this pandemic has affected the television industry?

In 2020 it was not damaged as much because we still saw things that were done the year before. But this 2021 will be noticed a little more. The platforms have happily returned to production and are doing interesting things, the channels too, but the costs for the new regulations to take care of themselves and before someone who gets sick, rescheduling everything, creates a budget problem without a doubt. It is not easy.

Will balance and parity ever be achieved in the television industry?

Women are still relegated with fewer directors, writers, producers, even less Nobel Prizes. But I think now they are going to start giving them to us. I believe in the new generation, I am very optimistic that it is coming with great force. That is why it seems like a good moment for ‘Corazón valiente’, for all that we are achieving and fighting as women. I think it’s not just a word: ‘female empowerment’, it’s that protection, that of not staying silent or getting used to doing what they tell us, but to fighting for what we want.

