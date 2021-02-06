A waitress at Paseo La Plaza must suddenly impersonate a colleague and in that replacement she attends the table that changes her fate. It is not the synopsis of a series: it is the true story of Marcela Citterio, the telenovela typewriter, the exporter of love stories whose ideas reached Africa.

When he is riding a horse, when he is swimming, when he sleeps, he often imagines scenes, but he cannot imagine where they will end. Love in custody, For example, the success he created and wrote in 2005 with Soledad Silveyra and Osvaldo Laport as protagonists, ended up as part of the programming of Hungarian and German TV. Ugly Duckling, the child and youth strip for which the author Mario Schajris summoned it, was seen in Cyprus, Albania, Bosnia, Belarus and Macedonia.

The map that he crossed out thanks to his stories in television format is gigantic. Their stories can hit European or Asian cartwheels. After what Ugly Duckling was seen in half a globe, she had the mission to adapt it together with Schajris for the Mexican market (Dare to dream) so that that version would go around half a globe again. He also brought his ink to Colombia (Vampire girl, for RCN, which was a boom in France) and built American soap operas for Latinos (Brave Heart, Telemundo). Now he is about to found a publishing house so that his products are first novels and then they can be mutated into series through the adaptation service.

Born on July 12, 1971, raised in Saavedra, her education was shared between Núñez and Belgrano. She dreamed of being a teacher like Jacinta Pichimahuida, whom she looked at hypnotized, but the screen gave her a different vocation. The granddaughter of a bus operator, the daughter of an accountant and an English teacher, there were no signs of writers in the family, but there was a bridge to reading, through Grandmother Emma, ​​who read Corín Tellado. Although Marcela was not yet “the right age,” she “stole” those romantic books.

At the age of 17, she enrolled in the Miss Argentina contest, was selected and met Alberto Rinaldi, who would be her theater teacher. It was with him that he had to write a character for the first time and Rinaldi warned him what might seem cruel, but it was a sentence: “You write better than you act.”

Attentive to this appreciation, at 18 the author Carlos Lozano’s course was noted, who ended up confirming that his ability was in the construction of stories rather than in interpretation. The desire for financial independence led her to get her first job at the Giulio pizzeria in La Plaza. It was that job that pushed up the old Channel 13.

Marcela Citterio, television author (Courtesy Citterio)

“One day a colleague felt bad, I attended a table that did not correspond to me, and it was Jorge Maestro’s”, laughs Citterio. “‘I write’, I told him when I saw him with a script. And he told me that in the 13th there were scholarships for script courses. I signed up and after months I was a dialogue writer in The Golden Rocket Band“.

The next step, recommended by Maestro, was to get to Quique Estevanez. From that meeting arose the possibility of his authorial debut in A brother is a brother, a story starring Guillermo Francella and Javier Portales. It was the nineties, “working times without weekends, from Monday to Monday.” For six years he did not take a vacation.

A prophet out of her land, the lady who is preparing a thriller for Netflix was stunned a few years ago, when during check-in at a hotel in Rome a Polish woman named Margherita asked her: “Citterio, as the author of Aurora (Telemundo)? “More than 7,000 miles away, she was recognized by her pen.” Such anonymous work is rarely valued. I remember that by From the heartIn 1997, when we won the Martín Fierro for best telenovela, we were 17 people and I was the only one who did not go on stage, “he says.” They went up in a herd, I stayed down. Funny, when I went up years later by Love in custody and I spoke, the channel fell ill. That’s why I went to Ideas del Sur later. “

Marcela Citterio (television author)

-As an author, do you suffer or enjoy anonymity today?

-It is not enjoyed. You have a hard time. Many times they don’t even name you. You kill yourself thinking of a scene, an ending, for an actor to award himself a creation. That is why I do not regret having thought that there is life beyond General Paz. When I arrived at Telemundo I felt like a queen, the authorities sat down to talk. Here they hide you. They don’t name you. You know they are celebrating because you read it, nor do they invite the authors. It is a permanent humiliation. It didn’t happen in times of Migré, of course. After him, the role of the producer became more important than that of the author, the producer took on the role of star.

Mother of Chiara Francia, the 17-year-old actress who stars in the series Heidi, welcome home (Nickelodeon), Marcela was the creative hand behind that modern version of the Johanna Spyri classic. He also targeted that youth audience for the same signal with I am franky, series that ended up being reversed in the United States (I am frankie).

“Heidi, welcome home”, the fiction created by Citterio and in which his daughter, Chiara Francia, acts.

“My brand is strong female characters, with dreams, with their own ideals beyond the love they seek,” emphasizes the woman who considers stories such as Bibles Four Weddings and a Funeral Y Pretty woman and who set up his “story office” in his home, a fantasy factory decorated by Harry Potter’s broom and his collection of Barbies. “In these almost 30 years of profession I was only six months without work, but I have never been without writing. I need it to live. It makes me vibrate. When a motivating idea arises it is like an explosion in the body. I do not feel the hours. It is not work”.

