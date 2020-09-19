We thought it was over. That we would meet again next year, in August in Uzeste, but also in September, at the Fête de l’Humanité, at the Friends of Huma stand, two events that Marcel Trillat never missed. The news of his death plunged his friends, his relatives into a stupor. “A big void” for Alain Delmas, secretary of the departmental union of the CGT-Gironde. An “immense sadness” for Marc Perrone who composed most of the music for his films. “The loss of a great journalist, of a director who has always given voice to those who did not have it” for Jean Bigot, producer of all his films since the 2000s…

On the side of the oppressed, the voiceless, the little ones, the working class

Marcel Trillat is the best public service broadcasting has produced. An honest, honest, committed, humanist journalist, always on the side of the oppressed, the voiceless, the little ones, of this working class that some had decided had disappeared. Disappeared from the media radars, wiped off the map these “Prolos” that he never stopped filming, in the heart of the action, of the tensions, where the struggle pushes you to be stronger, smarter, more free. Marcel Trillat was a committed journalist who knew how to hold a point of view without worrying about politeness. He studied with the greatest. Pierre Desgraupes, founder of “Cinq Columns à la une”, gave him the foothold, gave him a taste for the profession. We can no longer count the reports he made for Five Columns, at the heart of a social news that fascinated him. Gaullist power was on the teeth. Alain Peyrefitte, sinister Minister of Information, made witch-hunting his favorite pastime. Trillat will have weathered storms, taken blows, from his enemies but also from his friends, sometimes. But despite the formidable scissors of the censorship, his exclusion from the ORTF in 68, his reinstatement in 1981, the stopping of Radio Lorraine heart of steel by the direction of the CGT at the time, he carried out his journalistic profession and his professional and trade union responsibilities (at the Cgt) at France television, in all weathers, under all governance. He was of the caliber of those journalists for whom this profession is not reduced to stupidly grumbling about tasteless information. He gave himself the means to go and see, verify, investigate, counter investigate.

A factory closure, layoffs, he did not resign himself to the three AFP lines that fell on the telepromputers. He knew that behind these three lines, these dry numbers, it was the lives of men and women that capitalism was screwing up. So he went there, to the factories, to the bistro opposite, always striving to forge the essential bond of trust with the people he filmed. It was this confidence that allowed him to enter their privacy, to settle in the kitchen of the little workers’ pavilion bought on credit, in the living room of the modest Hlm. And people told, told each other, sensing in him a listening, an attention that they had never encountered before. His reports for Special Envoy, his trilogy devoted to “Prolos” attest to his journalistic commitment and his great professionalism. The journalist he was never put himself on the scene. He asked a question, a second giving rise to the word of his interlocutor, thus giving access to a story. And Marcel loved stories, those slices of life that weave history with a capital H. He told them wonderfully, relived his memories without ever taking the good role and twenty years, thirty years later, the emotion was there, palpable , which forced him to take a break, to wipe away a tear, the better to go back to the assault of happy memories, despite the defeats, the betrayals, because he had never given up on the idea of ​​a better world , of a fairer, more fraternal world …

(Third part of a docu-video series on the life of journalist and director Marcel Trillat, directed by Jeanne Menjoulet)

Once upon a time “on May 1 in Saint- Nazaire ”

Nothing prepared Marcel Trillat to become this great journalist in the public service broadcasting. Son of peasants from Isère, born in 1940, it was at the Normal School of Grenoble, then in Lyon where he pursued university studies, in the midst of the Algerian war, that he became a Communist. But it was during a filming of the show “5 Columns à la Une” in the family farm that he met Pierre Desgraupes for the first time. In 1965, Marcel Trillat “went up” to Paris for a political meeting and found Desgraupes, a little by chance, who informed him of his wish to train young television journalists. Marcel Trillat seizes the pole and embarks on this one-of-a-kind television adventure which will give its letters of nobility to public television.

He could have been a teacher, he becomes a journalist and naturally takes an interest in the world of work, in these “prolos”, these heroes of modern times. In 1967, Trillat knew that in Saint-Nazaire, the shipyard workers, after long months of struggle, were happily preparing for the victorious demonstration on May 1. He offers a report on this May Day to the team of 5 columns. Not very convinced but we have to deal with May 1, which comes back, like a chestnut tree, every year on the carpet at an editorial conference. Marcel Trillat and Hubert Knapp settled in Saint-Nazaire and collected both poignant and funny testimonies from the workers, re-acting, or miming, certain scenes with the protagonists. Then they film THE demo, the women in the foreground, silent and invisible linchpins of this movement parading in front. Trillat proves to be a great interviewer: not only does he know how to give birth to the words of his interlocutors but also to capture and give as much importance to silences, to tears of joy and suffering. Beyond the happiness of victory, he films with his friend the happiness of dignity and pride found. Back in Paris, the film, not quite mixed, is screened in a small committee, in the presence of a representative of the Minister of Information Alain Peyrefitte who exclaims, at the end of the screening: “It’s bad cinema! ”. To which Desgraupes retorts: “Sir, you are here to say whether it is good or bad policy. Do your job, you get paid for it. Whether it’s good or bad cinema, it’s up to us to say ”. Despite Desgraupes’ support, the film will be censored and never shown on television. If the film “May 1st in Saint-Nazaire” exists today on DVD, it is because at the end of this screening, Marcel had left Cognacq-Jay Street by “stealing” the reels, knowing full well that s ‘he left them there, they would be destroyed immediately. That same year, he produced with Jacques Krier and Paul Seban “Ce jour-là” on the mobilization of young communists against the Vietnam war.

Humanity at the heart

A year later, May 68 acts like an explosion. ORTF personnel go on strike. The Gaullist power will do the housework bluntly, firing more than a hundred journalists including Marcel Trillat. The following years bear witness to his fierce determination to pursue and defend his profession as a journalist. He directed films for the audiovisual service of the CGT (“the Cgt in May 68”, “the Brake” and “Strange Foreigners”, but also for the Pcf. He managed to direct for the television “the Factory” , in 1970, through journalists and producers friends who remained in the house and even a “Direct Expressions” with Georges Marchais in 1975, whose production was entrusted to political parties. In 1976, l’Humanité-Dimanche created a new heading “Une Vie”, on which he collaborates with Marcel Bluwal.

March 17, 1977… In one of the rooms of the town hall of Longwy, Marcel Trillat, cigarette in his mouth, alongside his colleague Jacques Dupont, surrounded by dozens of people, kicks off the Lorraine heart of steel radio , LCA, which transmits clandestinely on the mining basin. This experience will forever mark Marcel Trillat. First free radio, it opens the antenna, allows everyone, whatever their union or political affiliation, with the exception of the National Front, to express themselves. No censorship. He laughed at the memory of the credits, some quivering notes on the recorder; interventions by “unscramblers” to prevent police jamming attempts; hilarious press reviews where the headlines of the national dailies were happily knocked out live. It was a “radio of hope,” he said. Gérard Noiriel, then a young professor, in Longwy, will have a program. The singer Renaud will stop there one evening after a concert and will donate his entire fee. Guy Bedos will also invite himself to the smoky premises of Longwy. Professor Albert Jacquard will explain genetics: “Everywhere in the city, from every radio station, we listened to him tell us about genetics, we heard a fly flying” he recalled. It is the management of the Cgt that will put an end to this unique adventure: “it is one of the few bickering that I had with the Cgt. But I also had some with the party ”he confided. He will always remain at the Cgt, will sit on the board of directors of France-Télévision for the SNJ-Cgt from 2001 to 2006. He will return his party card in 1987 but will remain for life a “communist at heart”, a companion of road and struggle loved by all activists, whether they are coconut, leftists, libertarians …

“Three hundred days of anger” in 2002, “Les Prolos” in 2003 and “Precarious women” are the latest documentaries for television, produced by VLR (Vive la Révolution), the production company of Jean Bigot. Marcel will direct with Maurice Failevic “Atlantis, a history of communism” in 2011 then, in 2013, “Foreigners in the city” which echoes one of his very first documentaries filmed in 1970, “Strangers Foreigners”, like a variation of Prévert’s poem …

Marcel Trillat was involved in all fights. An indefatigable activist, he loved life, laughing, having a drink at the Amis de l’Huma stand or sharing a porcini omelet at the Gémeur stand in Uzeste. He liked the writing of L’Humanité, and the writing did him well. If he could, he would join us for the traditional editorial meal at the Huma festival. He always had a word of encouragement or congratulations, showing his support for our newspaper of which he was one of the most ardent defenders. He was certainly tired but his sudden death left a great void….

Marie-José Sirach