Our sadness is immense. It is a rock that suddenly left us on Friday. By disappearing, Marcel Trillat leaves orphans all the professionals and activists of free and pluralist information. Our credit to him is endless. Marcel was a rare professional conscience. A staunch defender of the public audiovisual sector, he was also a linchpin. Having joined the Communist Party at the end of the 1950s to demonstrate his early rejection of colonial wars, Marcel Trillat continued his engagement throughout his life, behind the camera as well as in political rallies. In the direction of information of Antenne 2, he asserted an ethics, an outlook, a concern for pluralism. Censorship, dismissals, intimidation, all the hardships they have gone through have only reinforced the self-sacrifice of this image worker.

Marcel made his entry into public broadcasting, then marked by a strong progressivism drawn from the working class tradition and the struggles of the Resistance. It was the era of the Stellio Lorenzi and Marcel Bluwal, so many television men who brought working memory, culture, and transformative vision to life with great professional rigor and a high level of requirement. Journalist for Five Columns in the spotlight, Marcel Trillat gave there to see, hear and understand the struggles of the working class. It was natural that he took an active part in the events of May 68. When the public audiovisual sector closed the doors to him, in reaction to his union and political commitment, Marcel set out to meet the steel workers in struggle in the Lorraine region. and created with some accomplices the radio Lorraine Heart of steel, radio epic and unique activist.

The new climate created by the coming to power of the left and the entry into government of Communist ministers gave him the opportunity to return to his original professional family. As a proudly independent man, he worked to keep alive the memory of colonial crimes and anti-colonial struggles, showing constant vigilance against racist ideas. We also remember, during the first Gulf War, its courageous refusal to endorse the propaganda covering the renewed show of force of US imperialism. Elected employee representative on the board of directors of France Télévisions after his retirement, Marcel was as attached to defending a profession as the pluralism of ideas, then and still in serious pain. He acquired as many friendships as he had enmities, and a great esteem which transcended partisan divisions. His documentary work was worth testimony to his immense talent.

Marcel was an unwavering support and reader of Humanity, responding to every hard blow, every event. Within the Society of Friends of Humanity, he asserted his gaze, his natural authority. The excitement aroused by his disappearance from the public audiovisual sector bears witness to a deep trace. Let us hope that it will be just as fruitful in bringing this demand for pluralism and this commitment to the service of justice and emancipation to life.