A few years ago Marcell Jacobs was represented by the Fedez company. The Olympic athlete, however, has already said goodbye to the rapper for some time and also in a rather drastic way. Months later, however, the 100m champion returned to talk about the rapper.

Marcell Jacobs is the fastest man in the world and, in fact, won the Olympic medal in Tokyo 100 meters but he also won gold in the relay. Until recently, man was represented by society Federico Lucia but, apparently, things between the two are end up in the worst way.

Until now, the reasons that had led to the break up but today the athlete decided to break the silence.

His company represented me, but to them they didn’t care. When I won gold at Tokyo they were at sea and they wrote to me 24 hours later.

Marcell Jacobs furious with Fedez

We all knew my mom couldn’t be the deal breaker, but I needed her rearrange the arrangement with trusted people one hundred percent. This company didn’t promise me numbers, it gave me an international vision. With them we talk about long-term collaborations, for the post athletics.

began to tell Marcell Jacobs, in a recent interview. The athlete, however, has also decided to attack Fedez, whose club he once represented. The man would not feel well represented by the rapper’s management and, so, he had decided to leave her.

Beatings are needed, in life blows they are always necessary on several occasions. When everything seems easy you enjoy nothing and in the moment you fall you hurt yourself, if you get hit you avoid making the same mistake again. I didn’t think it was hard to represent me.

commented Marcel, speaking of the society of Ferragni’s husband.

In 2018 I entrusted myself to the company of Fedez, i expected being near him to give visibility. But they haven’t never developed a project. I thought they were ready for my eventual great result, but it wasn’t like that. When I won in Tokyo and they wrote to me 24 hours later. They were at the seaside and didn’t give a damn.

he told The press on runner who expected that, after having achieved such an important result, the most important ever, his agency was felt.

I changed and when I found myself in front of people that they promised money and numbers I trusted. In a few months I realized that they told me how I am not. There was little transparency.

he said, unafraid to lash out at her old management. The rapper and the sprinter have been in dispute for about a year now since the singer would not have taken the passage well sprinter to another company, headquartered at London

For now it is not known whether the judge will agree with Federico, who considers the unilateral withdrawal of the agreement unfounded and illegitimate, or to the athlete, whose lawyers have underlined how Jacobs’ contract, initially entrusted to the zdf (a Fedez company which also had J-Ax and Rovazzi as founders, who later left), would become null when it was sold by alla doom, company of Fedez and of the mother.