A neat lady who 'forgets' to pay for the chicken fillet but also some other things, two women who try to leave the store with a shopping cart full of roast beef and other delicacies (total value: 397 euros!). Every day, supermarket owner Marcel is confronted with a very persistent type of theft: at the self-checkout. “I just have to put a few pit bulls there now.”

