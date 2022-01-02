The mystery surrounding the murder of Hans Schonewille, on 11 June 1999, continues. Because after a year of media attention, in the form of a podcast about the murder, items in the TV program Investigation Requested and a flyer campaign by the police, no perpetrator has been found. So the Schonewille men still don’t know anything. And that hurts, especially now that old and new are just around the corner. Marcel (51): ,,I would have liked to have given my mother a different present for the holidays.”