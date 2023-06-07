Van Roosmalen and Groenteman, the summer replacements for the viewing figure hit Today Inside, had already taken into account that quite a few people would no longer watch. On Tuesday they said in their podcast Another Day that they were happy with the 611,000 viewers for the first episode, but also that they liked the fact that ‘half’ would drop out again. ,,So then we are exactly where we want, nicely in the margin, stirring that pot. And then without anyone realizing it, making very nice programs”, says Van Roosmalen.