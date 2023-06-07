Van Roosmalen and Groenteman, the summer replacements for the viewing figure hit Today Inside, had already taken into account that quite a few people would no longer watch. On Tuesday they said in their podcast Another Day that they were happy with the 611,000 viewers for the first episode, but also that they liked the fact that ‘half’ would drop out again. ,,So then we are exactly where we want, nicely in the margin, stirring that pot. And then without anyone realizing it, making very nice programs”, says Van Roosmalen.
On primetime, NPO 1 had the best figures on Tuesday. Valuation service and The driving judge drew 835,000 and 968,000 viewers consecutively. Was on RTL 4 Worth it well for 600,000 viewers and RTL 5 was the third channel with Sailor Confronts Stalkers (564,000 viewers).
Scored on the late night Jinek on RTL 4 for the second day row above 700,000 viewers. The talk show thus seems to benefit from the disappearance of Inside today. Nasty On 1 580,000 people watched on NPO 1.
