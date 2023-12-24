About the fearsome culture of the cold eye in Germany, the power of active cooperation in Ukraine and the infectious belief that a good life is possible. A guest post.

Zombies don't drink coffee. And guests who converse in German and then order two cans of Coca-Cola in English are unlikely to be visitors from the West who carry stupid anti-Americanism. After all, Coca-Cola is NATO's number one drink. But dull anti-Americanism doesn't travel to Ukraine anyway, especially not in the early fall of 2023. You can count on that here in Uzhhorod, just over the border with Slovakia. Just like you can count on zombies being unable to distinguish between good and bad coffee.

Confidence is something you give to each other

But the coffee in Uzhhorod is excellent. And the Cola ice cold – as it should be. So here we are sitting in the street café on a warm, summery Friday afternoon at the end of September and watching what is happening around us, as we have often sat together in European cities to watch and listen. But this trip is not like the previous ones. As participants in the annual German-Ukrainian writers' meeting “A Bridge Made of Paper,” one of us was already filled with joy weeks in advance, while the other experienced sleepless nights. That was me. How would I deal with the fact that the people of Ukraine are under unbearable tension as the Russian army has threatened them with death day after day, night after night since February 2022? Would I be able to radiate confidence and spread hope?