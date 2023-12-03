Marcegaglia: “Confindustria? We need a strong entrepreneur”

Emma Marcegaglia, at the helm of the family steel company together with her brother, expresses concern about the crisis of the growth model both in Italy and in Europe. He talks about the next few months, the necessary acceleration on Pnrr and reforms, and his future role in the B7 during the Italian presidency of the G7. And he does so in an interview with Repubblica.



Read also: Confindustria eliminates Federlegno by creating a new association

Italy shows signs of growth, albeit modest, but concern persists in a European context in which competitiveness is at risk. Emma Marcegaglia reflects on the current stagnation, underlining that the slowdown is in line with the rest of Europe but still represents a complication. Looking to 2024, Marcegaglia suggests that the restart could occur if central banks reduce rates and Pnrr investments, including those for industry 5.0, come into play.

Read also: Confindustria, Orsini-Marenghi head to head. But the real battle is over the deputies

The discussion shifts to the PNRR and reforms, with Marcegaglia highlighting the delay in spending on the PNRR and the need for more rapid reforms. Coments the recent review, underlining that it was appropriate to eliminate inappropriate investments and suggests intervening to speed up the bureaucracy. On the agreement between the government and Mittal for the former Ilva, Marcegaglia believes it is possible, but now is the time to take action.

Marcegaglia raises a central theme missing from the Pnrr: training and skills. He underlines that Italy is behind in this sector, indicating the need to put the issue of skills back at the center of industrial relations. He warns that the skills problem will be amplified by the ongoing demographic trend and suggests a review of migration policies to address the future workforce gap.

Speaking about the Ilva crisis, Marcegaglia, Ilva’s main client, states that closing it would be madness and suggests that an agreement between the government and Mittal it’s still possible. He also addresses the issue of energy in Italy, warning of the risk of reducing competitiveness. He underlines that the problem is European and criticizes European industrial policy as partial and too regulatory.

Speaking about Europe, Marcegaglia observes a change in the attitude of German entrepreneurs and highlights the need to work together to preserve industrial strength. On global issues, Marcegaglia believes that globalization should not be abandoned, arguing that dividing it into blocks reduces growth and generates inequalities.

Finally, Marcegaglia shares thoughts on the renewal of the Confindustria summit, underlining that, although politics has regained primacy, social representation must remain strong. Without naming names, he underlines the need for an authoritative leader, possibly an entrepreneur, at the helm of Confindustria to strengthen its role, especially in the European context.

Subscribe to the newsletter

