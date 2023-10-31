Genoa – Owner in Pontedera, in Serie C. Owner in Reggio Emilia, in Serie B. Alessandro Marcandalli, who turned 21 last October 25th, is Genoa’s great hope for the future. A quick defender but 190 centimeters tall, tomorrow he will challenge the Grifone as an opponent. Waiting in June to join the upcoming rossoblù team. Together with Matturro, De Winter and Vogliacco, under the guidance of Bani, with Dragusin already in the sights of Premier clubs.

What does playing at Ferraris mean to you?

«A great stage, I didn’t think I’d get there as an opponent of Genoa. It will be a great emotion and also the opportunity to meet up with many people I have met during my years with the rossoblù.”

Who are you most attached to?

«To mister Luca Chiappino, who strongly believed in me and encouraged me a lot during the Primavera days because he understood that I could make progress and didn’t want me to get lost. And then of course also the Primavera sporting director, Carlo Taldo.”

In June you renewed your contract with Genoa until 2026, what did the management tell you?

«I spoke with sporting director Ottolini and he told me that the club follows me with great attention. To stay focused and continue to grow by taking advantage of the opportunity with Reggiana.”

In Reggio Emilia he found a world champion in Alessandro Nesta as coach.

«For a defender to be coached by a coach with Nesta’s football history is the best that can happen. Every now and then he tells us some anecdotes from his time and we spend a long time on the field with him to grow and improve, from every point of view. I listen to him every day, he struck me with how prepared he is.”

What advice does he give her?

“It is essential to maintain high concentration in the transition from Serie C to Serie B.”

Which attacker has given you the most trouble so far?

«Massimo Coda. The match against Cremonese ended 2-2, he managed to equalize it in the last minutes. He is a strong, experienced attacker who is difficult to mark. A good lesson.”

Did you finally talk about Genoa?

«No, I don’t know him personally because last year I was at Pontedera. But here at Reggiana I found several former Genoans like Pajac, Melegoni, Portanova. Sampirisi and Fiamozzi also played with Grifone. And I also trained with some of them in Pegli, when I was added to the first team.”

Have you always been a defender or did you start in another role?

«When I started in Atalanta’s youth sector I was a winger in attack, because I took advantage of my speed. That was until I was 16, when I suddenly grew taller. And then they moved me back to be a central defender.”

He is 190 centimeters tall, an important skill for a defender.

«Until I was 16 I was average, more or less tall like the others. Instead, from the age of 16 to 18 there was a boom, I grew a lot.”

When did you arrive at Genoa?

«I was 18 years old and I had already played a couple of games in Serie C with Giana Erminio. But I needed experience in an important youth sector like that of Genoa. I needed to play a championship like the Primavera 1 one, which made me grow a lot. And then I’m sent out to gain experience.”

Who are your role models?

«I like modern, aggressive defenders, like Rudiger».

Tomorrow he will play for the first time at Ferraris.

“It will be exciting. But I am focused above all on the fact that we want to get through, even if we know that against Genoa it won’t be easy, on the contrary.”