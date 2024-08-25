Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo created an account on Saturday (25.Aug) after having his main profile suspended by the Electoral Court

The coach’s backup Instagram account Pablo Marcal (PRTB), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, reached 2.4 million followers this Sunday (Aug 25, 2024). The digital influencer, who had his main profile suspended on Saturday (Aug 24) by court order, now has more followers than all his opponents in the election.

Marçal created the account on Saturday (Aug 24). This Sunday (Aug 25), 1 day later, the former coach surpassed the candidate in the election Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) – the only thing missing for the coach to become the most followed. The federal deputy has 2.3 million followers.

Here is the total number of followers of the main candidates for Mayor of São Paulo: