Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo accuses her rival in the electoral race of paying people to edit and publish favorable videos on the internet

Federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Tabata Amaral (PSB), said on Monday (19.Aug.2024) that his rival in the election, the influencer Pablo Marcal (PRTB), pays people to edit and publish favorable videos on social media. According to the congresswoman, the scheme works as a slush fund.

“I was one of the few [pessoas] who even had the courage to question something that Pablo Marçal is doing today. Apparently, it’s along the lines of slush funds”, said Tabata in an interview with the program “Roda Viva”, on TV Cultura. “He is paying people on social media to make cuts [em vídeos]promoting it or attacking an opponent. What’s the problem with that? He doesn’t say who’s paying for it, he doesn’t say where the money came from, we don’t know how much it costs”.

On Saturday (August 17), Tabata’s Brazilian Socialist Party filed a complaint accusing the businessman of promoting an illegal campaign on social media. In response, the MPE (Electoral Public Ministry) ordered the suspension of Marçal’s candidacy registration for Mayor of São Paulo due to alleged abuse of economic power by the coach. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 328 kB).

On Sunday (18.Aug), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) published a subpoena so that the businessman can present his defense to the challenge of ineligibility.

OTHER SIDE

About the lawsuit, the coach told Poder360through its press office, which “there is no funding behind this, neither in the pre-campaign nor in the campaign”.

Read the full note:

“’There is no funding behind this, neither in the pre-campaign nor in the campaign. This is just a desperate attempt by the left-wing bloc, MDB, PSB, PT and PSOL, to try to stop those who will really win the elections. This maneuver only reinforces their fear of the Marçal effect, but they will not stop us!’

“Pablo Marcal (PRTB).”

Marçal’s advisors were also questioned by Poder360 via messaging app if they would like to comment on what Tabata said in the interview. Text messages were sent via WhatsApp on the morning of Tuesday (August 20), at 7:43 am. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.

