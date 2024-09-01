Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 18:38

The first question in the debate held by TV Gazeta with candidates for mayor of São Paulo was asked by Pablo Marçal (PRTB) to Guilherme Boulos (PSOL). The candidate recalled the episode of August 24 in which Boulos appears singing the national anthem in neutral language.

Marçal asked: “How does it feel to make the biggest fool of yourself in history by singing the national anthem in neutral language?”

The PSOL politician began by responding: “Marçal, you are a convicted criminal. People are discovering this now and will discover it even more.”

Boulos asked people to join his social network to follow the release of a video about the competitor and stated “I don’t talk to criminals, I want to talk to you, who are at home”.

The aforementioned episode occurred during a rally between Boulos and the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In a video shared on social media, the singer recites “des filhes” in the original verse “dos filhos deste solo és mãe gentil” (you are the gentle mother of the children of this land).

Soon after the episode went viral on social media, Boulos deleted the video from his Instagram.