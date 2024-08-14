Debate held by “Estadão” this Wednesday (14th August) was marked by an argument between the two opponents

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo and businessman Pablo Marcal (PRTB) decided to make a “protest” in reaction to the participation of his opponent, the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), in the debate organized by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo this Wednesday (14.Aug.2024).

In video published On his X profile (old Twitter), Marçal is filmed turning his chair and turning his back to the platform where the candidates were discussing.

Watch (19s):

BOULOS VS MARÇAL

Initially lukewarm, the debate was heated by an argument between Marçal and Boulos. The PSOL candidate compared his opponent to the candidate who ran in the 2022 presidential elections, Father Kelmon (PTB), and said he came “to riot”.

In response, Marçal took his work card out of his pocket and said he would “exorcise” the federal deputy. “If I am Father Kelmon, I will exorcise the devil with your work card. You have never worked, a big bum in this election. Yes, I accept exorcising him. You will never be mayor of São Paulo as long as there are men here in this city.”said the former couch potato.

Behind the scenes, it is possible to see the businessman showing the document to Boulos, who slaps the object.

WHO IS FATHER KELMON

Father Kelmon was the PTB (Brazilian Labor Party) candidate during the 2022 presidential elections. At the time, he became known for having become an assistant to the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the debates, defending the former Chief Executive.

Kelmon went viral on social media after the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) misspell your name.