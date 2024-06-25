According to Paraná Pesquisas, Nunes (28.5%) and Boulos (25.9%) continue to have a technical impact; influence of the other 3 candidates could change the electoral scenario

Survey of Paraná Research released this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) shows that the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) continue to have the highest percentages of voting intentions in the 1st round of the electoral race for São Paulo City Hall. While the current mayor has 28.5% of voting intentions, the deputy has 25.9%, a technical tie. Here’s the full of the study (PDF – 801 kB).

The scenario shows above all the relevance of 3 other candidates in a possible direct dispute between the leaders of the research. Following the intentions are businessman and coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB), with 10.0%; the federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), with 8.7%; and TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB), with 8.3%. There is, therefore, 27% of “diluted” voting intentions in 3 candidacies that try to shuffle the persistent 2nd round picture between Nunes and Boulos.

Read the 1st stimulated scenario (when the names of the candidates are presented) in full below:

The survey was carried out by Paraná Pesquisas from June 19 to 24, 2024. 1,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in São Paulo (SP). The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2.6 pp (percentage points), plus or minus. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-06695/2024.

2nd STIMULATED SCENARIO

The current mayor and Tabata are the biggest beneficiaries in a scenario stimulated without Datena and the deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil). In it, Nunes leads numerically with 31.1% of voting intentions (+2.6 points), while Boulos scores 27% (+1.1 pp). The PSB deputy appears with 11.20% (+2.5 pp).

Here are the results:

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$20,000. The amount was paid with own resources.

2nd round

The Paraná Pesquisas study also tested possible 2nd round scenarios. In a clash as indicated by the 1st round scenario, Nunes has a wide advantage over Boulos: 49% (+20.5 pp compared to the 1st round) to 33.9% (+8 pp).

Therefore, the research indicates that the diluted votes between Marçal, Tabata and Datena would migrate strongly in favor of the re-election of the Emedebista mayor.

In a Boulos x Nunes dispute:

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – 49%;

Guilherme Boulos (Psol) – 33.9%;

none/blank/null – 9.9%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 7.1%.

In a Nunes x Tabata dispute:

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – 48.3%;

Tabata Amaral (PSB) – 30.5%;

none/blank/null – 7.8%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 13.3%.

In a Boulos x Tabata dispute:

Guilherme Boulos (Psol) – 40.0%;

Tabata Amaral (PSB) – 34.0%;

none/blank/null – 17.3%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 8.7%.

In a dispute between Boulos and Marçal:

Guilherme Boulos (Psol) – 45.5%;

Pablo Marçal (PRTB) – 29.3%;

none/blank/null – 15.7%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 9.4%.

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

