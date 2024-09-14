Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 19:40

After stagnating in the polls, PRTB candidate Pablo Marçal appealed to the sharing of an old video in which he appears alongside Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and also attended a concert by the country music duo Fernando and Sorocaba in Itu, in the interior of São Paulo. On the stage of the event, on Friday the 13th, he had a barbecue.

The former coach fell 3 percentage points in voting intentions, according to a Datafolha survey, going from 22% to 19%. In the latest survey by Quaest, Marçal appears behind Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) numerically, with 23%. The scenario, however, is a technical tie between the PSOL candidate, the businessman and the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

With no television or radio time, and little electoral funding – which he promised not to use – Marçal is focusing his strategy on social media. On his Instagram profile, the former coach posted a recording from 2022, when he participated in an event in support of Tarcísio’s campaign, and asked “What could have happened?”, stating that he has the “great respect” for the governor. In the video, Tarcísio called Marçal a “transformer of souls”. The governor supports the candidacy of current mayor Ricardo Nunes.

“And together we have this soul transformer, this person who inspires so many Brazilians, Pablo Marçal. So I wasn’t expecting this, it’s a wonderful surprise, Pablo Marçal, I found out this morning. It’s a great joy, people. And every day I become more convinced that this project is from God. There’s no other explanation,” Tarcísio said at the time.

In a debate at Jovem Pan News On Friday the 13th, Marçal mentioned the video and also asked the governor not to “stand up” against him “because he would be ungrateful”. When asked about Tarcísio’s support for Nunes, the former coach said he was “calm” about it. “I was at the Palace and told him, you really have to support me, just don’t stand up against me, because otherwise you will be ungrateful. We fight on the same side”, said the PRTB candidate.

The former coach also stated that he “dreams” of winning the election in São Paulo and being able to govern alongside Tarcísio. “We are going to carry out major projects. I am a private sector project manager, you are a public sector project manager, and we are going to be a duo. Man, imagine the duo, Tarciso and Marçal, wreaking havoc in São Paulo. It will be scary, I dream about that.”

Barbecue on stage during show

In search of electoral support, Marçal attended a show by the country music duo Fernando and Sorocaba, who performed at the Itu Rodeo. The former coach walked around the event and watched the duo perform on stage, where he had a barbecue and spoke to the audience.

“Where are the agricultural people? For those who don’t know, I have a farm on this land here. We are together, Itu,” said the former coach. The declaration of assets available at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), however, does not include any farms located in the city.

Then, Sorocaba asked the audience to make the “M”, the symbol used by the candidate, and for the production to place a barbecue on the stage so that Marçal could help “keep the barbecue going”. In the images shared on Marçal’s social media, the candidate appears cutting and seasoning meat next to Fernando, who was wearing a hat with the letter M.