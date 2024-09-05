Candidate for Mayor of SP defends Leonardo Avalanche; previously, former coach said he had already asked for his removal from the party

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said this Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that it wants “honor life” from the president of his party, Leonardo Avalanche (PRTB-SP).

“I want to honor the life of Leonardo Avalanche. If it weren’t for this guy, I wouldn’t be a candidate. He endured attacks to bring down my candidacy.”he told journalists on the campaign trail in São Paulo.

To Avalanche, Marçal stated that he hopes he sues the journalists and gets compensation for “link without proof” the leader of the acronym for the PCC (First Capital Command).

Avalanche is suspected of being close to the organized crime group. According to the newspaper Sao Paulo Newspaperan audio recording allegedly recorded by the president shows him admitting to having ties to people involved with the PCC. The recording is from a conversation in February with Thiago Brunelo, the son of one of the party’s founders.

On other occasions, Marçal avoided associating himself with Avalanche. In an interview with the channel GloboNews On August 26, the influencer said he asked the president to step down, but that he remains in the party for the candidacy. He also said that he is “using” the party to be elected, but which could change its acronym if it were elected.

For the CNNMarçal said he wanted to make a “national campaign” to “to clean” your party from the alleged presence of PCC members.