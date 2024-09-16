Presenter threw chair at former coach during debate; he was taken to Sírio-Libanês

The campaign of the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said that the former coach has suspected fractures in the thoracic region and has difficulty breathing. He was attacked by the TV presenter Jose Luis Datena (PSDB) with a “chair” during the debate on TV Cultura this Sunday (15.Sep.2024).

In note (read the full text below)Marçal’s press office reported that he was taken to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital “in a hurry” after the presenter threw a chair at him. The debate had to be interrupted.

Through his reserve account On Instagram (the Electoral Court suspended the candidate’s profiles in August), Marçal published a photo of himself in hospital, making the “M” with his hands.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Before the attack, Marçal asked Datena about when he would give up the electoral race and about an alleged case of sexual harassment committed by the PSDB member.

“Datena doesn’t even know what he’s talking about here […] Brazil wants to know, São Paulo wants to know, what time you’re going to stop, you didn’t answer the question. We want to know, you’re a jerk, you crossed the debate these days to slap me, and you said you wanted to do it, you’re not the man for that.”, said Marçal before being attacked.

Reproduction/TV Cultura – 15.set.2024 In the images, the moment when Datena throws the chair at Marçal. “TV Cultura” interrupted programming to show commercials

The presenter was then expelled from the debate and the program continued with the candidates. Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Marina Helena (New). The former coach left the debate to go to the hospital.

“It is regrettable that the debate continued, even without the presence of the attacked candidate”said the note sent by Pablo Marçal’s team.