The candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) stated this Friday (September 27, 2024) that it is fasting for the people. According to the former coach, he has only been eating water since Monday (September 23). THE Capital Radio interviewed the candidate. “I fasted for the people. I’m doing until Monday (September 30th) 7 days just in the water. I haven’t eaten since Monday (September 23rd)”said Marçal.