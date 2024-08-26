Candidate for Mayor of SP once again stated, without presenting evidence, that the PSOL candidate is a cocaine user

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said this Monday (Aug 26, 2024) that the daughter of the federal deputy and also candidate Guilherme Boulos (Psol) “you will cry twice” upon discovering that the father is “liar” and “drugged”. The coach also stated that he intends to “to test” in the last debate the PSOL member was arrested for drug possession.

“The guy who wants to be mayor here, the Hamas supporter, the supporter of the dictatorship in Venezuela, the cocaine sniffer, I have proof and I’ll show it in the last debate, since you’re only going to this one. I’ll prove it, and no one will stop me. He’s already been arrested for carrying drugs, and I’ll show him. It was under judicial secrecy, but wait, I’m working on it so I can show you.”he said, during a questioning session at CNN Brazil.

“And there’s no point in coming up with this fable: ‘My daughter is crying’. She’ll cry twice when she finds out that you really are a liar, a drug addict, and you don’t take the toxicology test because you know it’s going to be bad.” [positivo]. […] I’m sending you a message, Guilherme”he said.

The PRTB candidate has frequently stated that Boulos is a cocaine user, without presenting any evidence.

Marçal’s accusations against Boulos have already resulted in 3 rights of reply from the PSOL member on his social networks – later suspended by the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo).

“I am the father of two daughters, and a guy makes up a story about drug use. My daughter comes home from school crying because she was teased about it.”declared Boulos on Tuesday (20.Aug.

He also commented that “nobody has cockroach blood” when justifying his reaction of hitting the work card that his opponent showed to provoke him during a debate.

Watch the moment (18sec):