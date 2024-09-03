Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo says that if he is labeled as a “former coach”, Lula should be called a “former thief”

Businessman and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marçal (PRTB) rejected the definition of “coach” and said he never intended to create a party alongside the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The statement was made during an interview on the program “Wheel of Life”from the TV Culturathis Monday (2.Sep.2024). He was answering a question from journalist Malu Gaspar.

“I’m not a coach and you [Malu Gaspar] said I wanted to create this [partido]. I never meant to create this. It’s a figment of your imagination. […] What you did, I want to record, was something I never imagined, I never told you and no one ever said it for me.”declared the PRTB (Brazilian Labor Renewal Party) candidate in response to the journalist.

In the business context, a coach is a professional who guides students to achieve both professional and personal goals. The businessman added that if he is labeled as a “ex-coach”the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should be called “ex-thief”.