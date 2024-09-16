Former coach was attacked during a debate on “TV Cultura” after saying that the presenter is “a jerk”; followers talk about “drama” in the comments

Former coach and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) published a video lying on a stretcher and in an ambulance after being hit by a chair Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), his opponent in the dispute. The attack took place during a debate TV Cultura on Sunday night (15.Sep.2024).

In the recording, it is possible to see the influencer wearing what appears to be an oxygen mask and being attended to by a health professional. People who appear to be security guards or Marçal’s advisors try to reassure him.

Watch (44s):

Before the attack, the former coach had been chosen to ask Datena a question. He asked the presenter when he would give up the contest and then called him “shriveled”.

Reproduction/TV Cultura – 15.set.2024 In the images, the moment when Datena throws the chair at Marçal. “TV Cultura” interrupted programming to show commercials

Marçal’s campaign said that the former coach has suspected fractures in the thoracic region and is having difficulty breathing.

In a statement (read the full text below), the candidate’s press office reported that he was taken to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital “in a hurry” after the assault.

In your reserve account On Instagram (the Electoral Court suspended the candidate’s official profiles in August), Marçal published a photo of himself in hospital, making the “M” with his hands.

In the video in which he appears in the ambulance wearing a mask, internet users who identify themselves as followers of Marçal criticized the candidate and classified the moment as “drama”.

