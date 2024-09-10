The pastor’s statement comes in response to the apology from the candidate for mayor of SP for arriving late to the event on Paulista Avenue

Pastor Silas Malafaia published a new video this Tuesday (10.Sep.2024) responding to the apology from the candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) for arriving late to the event on Paulista Avenue. According to the religious leader, the former coach praises him while attacking him.

“This guy shows signs of being a psychopath. He is a megalomaniac, manipulative and a liar. And now he is showing a new sign: bipolarity. At the same time, he praises me and attacks me,” declared Malafaia in Instagram.

Watch:

The video is in response to Marçal’s statement during the hearing West Magazine this Tuesday (10.set). On that occasion, the candidate apologized for arriving late to the event on Paulista Avenue organized by the pastor. The businessman says that if he had said he wouldn’t be able to arrive on time, it would have been a “arrogant”.

For Malafaia, the candidate did not have the “humility” saying that he did not go on stage because he was late. After the event, the businessman said he was prevented from accessing the electric trio where the former president was Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The pastor continues citing examples of “bipolarity” of Marçal. According to him, the candidate praises him and “skewer” citing the fact that the pastor does not support Bolsonaro’s candidate for Rio’s Mayor, Alexander Ramagem (PL). “For 12 years, 3 political campaigns, I have not supported anyone in the 1st round, candidate for mayor in Rio and São Paulo. I try to help elect my councilors.”