Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 20:52

Marked by the absence of half of the guests, the debate promoted by the magazine Look On Monday, the 19th, the non-attendance of candidates for mayor of São Paulo was one of the most mentioned topics among the opponents in the debate. In one of the mentions of the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), one of the absentees, businessman Pablo Marçal (PRTB) mentioned former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who supports the reelection of the MDB candidate. According to him, Bolsonaro would not “back down” and attend the debate.

“If you need a new and different life here in the city of São Paulo, imagine having a mayor who doesn’t show up for the debate. Imagine the guy who is supporting him, who is President Bolsonaro. Do you think he would back down from showing up for a debate like this? Why is this guy who is a mayor and was thrown in there tuning in for a political debate?” Marçal asked.

Bolsonaro, however, has already missed debates, several times, during his first presidential campaign, in 2018. After being stabbed on September 6 of that year, in Juiz de Fora (MG), the candidate did not attend any of the debates in the first and second rounds of the elections, even after being discharged and leaving the hospital, on September 29.

At the time, Rede Bandeirantes was working on the possibility of holding the meeting in Rio de Janeiro, where the then candidate lived. Days later, however, the medical team disallowed Bolsonaro from participating in the confrontation, because he was still recovering from anemia, according to doctors.

In the first round, the then candidate participated in only two debates, missing the following five. In the second round, he did not appear in the six debates scheduled by TV stations, even though he had already been cleared by the medical team.

In 2022, attempting to be reelected to the Planalto, Bolsonaro attended the debates and also missed interviews scheduled by newspapers.

In that election, it was Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) turn, his main opponent, not to attend two of the confrontations. Without the PT candidate, the debates on October 21, promoted by State in partnership with Rádio Eldorado, SBT, CNN, Veja, Terra and Rádio Nova Brasil, and on October 23, on TV Record, were transformed into an interview with then-president Bolsonaro.

‘Outsourced’ questions

Repeating the first meeting between the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, social media once again played an important role in the debate this Monday. This time, however, it was used in an atypical way by one of the candidates, in a kind of “outsourcing”.

Pablo Marçal chose not to answer several questions that were asked to him, inviting voters who were following the debate to go to his social media to get an answer.

“I propose here, Tabata, the question you asked will be answered on Instagram, but I will read the 28 main proposals for the city of São Paulo. I hope I am not being rude with this, but your question will be answered right after the debate,” said the candidate after being questioned by his opponent Tabata Amaral (PSB) about the situation of food insecurity in the city.

In addition, the former coach invited voters to visit his social media profiles at least eight other times. In comparison, the federal deputy only invited voters twice, the same number as the other candidate in the contest, economist Marina Helena (Novo).

During the first debate at the beginning of the month, Tabata and the PSOL federal deputy, who was absent from this third meeting, Guilherme Boulos, shared their social networks as support for what they were saying to the public, but not as a replacement for answers.

Marçal’s strategy was criticized by the deputy at several points during the debate. Tabata suggested that an advisor from the opponent’s team could respond for him, using search tools to compose the answers.

“This same cowardice that we are seeing especially from Nunes and Boulos, we also see here with Marçal, when he refuses to answer my questions and puts everything on social media, because there must be someone there researching and formulating the question for him,” said the deputy.

In another dig, the congresswoman said that the businessman is “that student who only agrees to take the test with a consultation.” “He only responds after his advisor comes to whisper in his ear. Or he only agrees to respond on social media because, for sure, he has a team doing some Googling. I would like to leave you with a thought: do we want a mayor who will govern by doing some Googling, because he doesn’t know the city, has no experience or preparation?” she said.

As shown by the State based on a study by FGV Comunicação Rio, during the first confrontation, Marçal concentrated the repercussions of the biggest controversies, being the candidate with the highest volume and engagement on all networks, with 91 posts in the period analyzed, followed by Boulos (61) and Tabata Amaral (49).

The candidates made 238 posts, generating 5.1 million interactions – 85% of which occurred on Instagram. In this third debate with the new strategy, Marçal specifically referred to this social network, informing voters of his “at” number on seven occasions.