Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 21:56

São Paulo mayoral candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) once again provoked Rio de Janeiro city councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). In a debate on CNN Brasil, Marçal mocked the actions of Jair Bolsonaro’s second son in Alexandre Ramagem’s (PL-RJ) campaign for mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

“Take care of your election there, Ramagem, because he’s taking a beating in Rio de Janeiro. I really like Ramagem; if you need help, I’ll help you with the digital. Here in São Paulo, I’ve already sorted it out,” said the former coach this Monday, the 26th, addressing Carlos.

Marçal also took a dig at the councilman about his electoral dispute. “You go take care of Rio de Janeiro. See if you win the election for councilman again and take care of the city hall, because Paes will win in the first round, like I did here in São Paulo,” he said. As of Monday night, Carlos had not commented on his social media accounts about the provocation.

In recent weeks, Pablo Marçal and the Bolsonaro family have been exchanging attacks. The businessman insisted on reaching out to Jair Bolsonaro, seeking his support, but the former president has refused to help the PRTB candidate, since he officially supports the reelection of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

On Saturday, the 24th, after a campaign event, Marçal accused Bolsonaro of “bowing down to communists.” On Monday, in the same interview with CNN, the former coach said that the former president “does not rule the right” and accused him of “bowing down” to Valdemar Costa Neto, the owner of the PL.

Previously, the two had argued in the comments of a post by Jair Bolsonaro on Instagram. The former president responded ironically to a comment by Marçal. The former coach accuses Carlos of having responded through his father’s account.