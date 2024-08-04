Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 15:53

The PRTB officially announced the candidacy of influencer Pablo Marçal (PRTB) for mayor of São Paulo this Sunday, the 4th. Without support from other parties, the former coach positioned himself as an “anti-system” candidate who was pressured to withdraw from the race, mentioning, without giving details, offers of “millions of reais” for the party to raffle him off. He focused his criticism on the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), whom he called “weak”, and on federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), opponents who lead the polls.

In his speech, Marçal also attacked the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and said that he is in opposition to his government. Despite this, he launched the “Faz o M” (Do the M) slogan, a copy of the PT’s mobilization slogan, and declared that he hopes the government succeeds.

The former coach spared former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). His electoral strategy is to win the votes of Bolsonaro supporters who are dissatisfied with the former president’s support for Nunes.

Before Marçal, Leonardo Avalanche, national president of the PRTB, stated that the party is “conservative right-wing”, repeated the slogan “God, Country and Family”, popularized by Bolsonaro, and reinforced the discourse that the party is the “only anti-system party”.

Marçal asked voters of the former president to “open their eyes”. “Why was Marta Suplicy, from the PT, Nunes’ secretary until the beginning of the year?” he asked.

According to him, the mayor called him a “joke” in a WhatsApp message and blocked him on Instagram. “I told him: the joke will turn into a nightmare.” When contacted through his press office, Nunes did not comment on the incident.

The influencer also stated that he will have more energy than the MDB and PSOL candidates in the campaign. “I will apply all my soulful, spiritual and physical energy. I will apply things that I don’t even know about yet,” he said. “Boulos has more energy than Nunes to win the election. That was a concern of mine and that’s why I’m here to compete,” he continued.

In another nod to Bolsonaro supporters, he said that former minister and congressman Ricardo Salles (Novo) was wronged by the PL, which preferred to support Nunes rather than launch him as a candidate.

He also praised Bolsonaro for, in his view, lowering taxes when he was president of the Republic, and replicated a practice of the former president, calling his sons “01” and “02”, when introducing them to the public present at the convention.

Marçal also turned against Guilherme Boulos and cited the increase in assets recorded by the PSOL candidate. In 2022, Boulos declared assets of R$21,000, a value that rose to R$199,000 two years later. “Boulos can launch a course: how to increase your assets eightfold without doing anything,” he said.

In another criticism of his opponent, he mentioned Boulos’ report on the archiving of the impeachment process of congressman André Janones (Avante-MG), suspected of carrying out a practice of “rachadinha”, when parts of the salaries of office employees are passed on to the parliamentarian. The case was archivized in June by the Chamber’s Ethics Committee.

The former coach presented himself as a successful businessman in the real estate industry, compared himself to the congressman, who is passionate about building affordable housing, and reiterated that he will build the tallest building in the world in São Paulo. The current building, located in Dubai, is 828 meters tall.

“Ah, but we have to change the Master Plan, change the legislation. Just give me a Bic pen and a mandate and I’ll sort it out. Why can’t we make one that’s a thousand meters long?” he asked.

His proposals also involve planting three million trees in four years, providing tax incentives to decentralize business activity in the city and using cameras on garbage trucks to map potholes and other urban problems.

At the convention, in a kind of gender reveal party, police officer Antônia de Jesus was announced as the running mate. “I decided to enter politics because I got tired of the speeches they make to women, black people and the poor. But they only make promises and don’t deliver on anything,” said the running mate.

In a press conference after the event, Marçal said he wanted a woman as vice president because they are more intelligent and sensitive.

He stated that he considers abortion to be homicide, but that he is in favor of the current exceptions in the legislation – the procedure is permitted in cases of pregnancy resulting from rape, anencephalic fetuses and pregnancies that put the mother’s life at risk.

Marçal’s confirmation comes amid a split in the PRTB. Rival groups want to remove Leonardo Avalanche, who supports the former coach’s candidacy, from the party’s national presidency. The argument is that he failed to honor political agreements and that his election was marked by irregularities.

When asked, the candidate said he has “zero concern” about the legal actions that seek to overthrow the party’s leadership or his candidacy, adding that so far the party has won them all.

The convention was held at a gaming venue in Mooca. On stage, guests sat in chairs used by professional video game players. They were black, except for the one reserved for Marçal, which was customized with the colors of Brazil and the emblem of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The event was hosted by a rodeo announcer, featured gospel and country music performances by people in the audience and a samba school drum section with dancers dressed in character.

Marçal and the PRTB leaders said they did not form alliances because the parties they spoke to wanted positions in the City Hall. The reality, however, is that most of the parties signed alliances with Boulos and Nunes. Among them is União Brasil, which the influencer has stated on several occasions that it would support.

At 37, Marçal will run for election for the first time. In 2022, he attempted to run for President of the Republic for the PROS party, but the party canceled his candidacy registration to support Lula.

The businessman then decided to run for federal deputy, but ended up having his candidacy revoked by the Electoral Court.

The Federal Police are investigating whether he committed money laundering, electoral misappropriation and electoral ideological falsehood in the election.

Bolsonaro votes in dispute

The former coach, whose main asset is social media – he has 12 million followers on Instagram alone – will have as his main objective to capitalize on the pro-Bolsonaro votes in the city even though he does not have the formal support of Jair Bolsonaro, who is on the side of the current mayor.

The businessman has used the uncomfortable alliance between Bolsonaro and Nunes to position himself as the authentic Bolsonaro candidate in the São Paulo election.

In June, he even published on social media a meeting he had with the former president in Brasília, when he received the medal of “unbreakable”, “immorrible” and “inedible”.

The photo of Marçal next to Bolsonaro pressured Nunes’ campaign to accept former Rota commander Ricardo Mello Araújo (PL) as vice on the mayor’s ticket, such was the fear of losing the alliance with the former president.

In the latest Genial/Quaest poll, published on Tuesday, the mayor of São Paulo has 35% of voting intentions among Bolsonaro voters, while Marçal reaches 27% of this segment, preventing a more expressive growth for Nunes.

The survey places Marçal with 12% of voting intentions, behind Guilherme Boulos and José Luiz Datena (PSDB), with 19% each, and Ricardo Nunes, with 20%.

The PRTB is a small party without access to electoral propaganda on radio and television or to the party fund. The party received R$3.4 million from the Electoral Fund, which means that Marçal will have to finance most of his campaign with his own resources or from donations.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) ruled that candidates for mayor of the capital of São Paulo can spend up to R$67.2 million.

During the pre-campaign, as revealed by Statethe influencer used a helicopter and an employee from his company in his agendas, a practice that, according to experts, could generate legal challenges.

Internal crisis aside, the PRTB was the first party in São Paulo to have as its president a person indicted for association with drug trafficking and criminal organization with the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). Tarcísio Escobar de Almeida was appointed to lead the state directory on March 18 of this year, but left the position three days later.