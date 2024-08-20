With 52%, the businessman was more researched than Boulos (21%), Tabata (11%) and Nunes (8%) together in the capital of São Paulo

The businessman Pablo Marcal (PRTB) was the most searched candidate for mayor of São Paulo in Google from August 9 to 15, 2024. With 52% of the search interesthe was searched more than the next 3 names ranking: the federal deputies Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) and the current head of the municipal Executive, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

The PSOL candidate has 21% of searches, while the federal deputy has 11%. The PMDB candidate has 8%.

Presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB-SP) appears in 5th place, with 7% of searches. The other candidates had less than 1% of search interest.

Here is the ranking:

The numbers were rounded by Google. The platform states that it is not correct to say that candidates with 0% search interest were not searched, as the data comes from a sample.