Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 20:16

São Paulo mayoral candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) was notified this Monday, the 12th, by the Electoral Court for early electoral propaganda. In a post on Instagram, the coach offered to raffle off the cap he wore during the Band debate on Thursday night, the 8th.

In the post, the businessman appears in a photo in which he makes the letter M with his hands. He is wearing a cap with the character embroidered on it and, in the caption, tells his followers to tag three people in the comments “to compete for the M cap.” In a statement, the PRTB legal department stated: “The campaign respects the decisions of the electoral court and complies with them within the stipulated deadline.”

Marçal had 24 hours to delete the post, according to the decision. The post had already been taken down when this report was written. “The defendant is running for Mayor of São Paulo. Electoral legislation classifies pre-campaign acts that exceed the limits of means, form or instrument prohibited during the campaign period as illicit advance propaganda,” the decision states.

The notification was based on a lawsuit filed by the PSB and was decided by Judge Murillo D’Avila Vianna Cotrim, of the 2nd Electoral Zone of SP. The argument is that there is an article in a 2019 resolution of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that prohibits the distribution of any type of gift or good that could give any advantage to the voter. Even if the campaign is permitted, it could only be carried out when the campaign is effectively authorized, on the 16th.