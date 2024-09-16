Coach was thrown a chair by the presenter after accusing him of sexual assault during a debate held on “TV Cultura”

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PRTB, Pablo Marcalfiled a police report against his PSDB rival in the election, Jose Luis Datenaafter being attacked with a chair on Sunday (15.Sep.2024), during the debate of TV Cultura.

According to the BO, “candidate José Luiz Datena, calling him a scoundrel and a son of a bitch, physically attacked candidate Pablo Marçal with a chair/stool, hitting him in the head, chest and ribs”.

The document states that “the attack occurred after candidate Pablo Marçal asked a question to candidate Datena, who, in an explosive reaction, threw the stool at the victim, hitting him with the chair”.

Finally, the BO reports that Datena was expelled from the debate and that “Marçal had to leave the program in a hurry, with severe pain and difficulty breathing, and was rescued by an ambulance from the event. Syrian Lebanese Hospitalwhere he remained under observation”.

Watch (44s):

Delegate Fábio Hayayuki Matsuo says in the document that he advised Marçal regarding the 6-month deadline to offer a criminal investigation and a criminal complaint against the aggressor.

In a statement, Marçal’s team stated that the coach was “cowardly attacked” and classified it as “It is regrettable that the debate continued, even without the presence of the attacked candidate”. I also said wait “that appropriate legal measures be taken”.

Read the full text of Marçal’s note:

“OFFICIAL NOTE

“We hereby come to clarify the regrettable event of today, September 15, 2024, during the electoral debate on TV Cultura. On that occasion, Pablo Marçal was cowardly attacked by José Luiz Datena, who hit him in the ribs with an iron chair.

“Unfortunately, Marçal had to leave the debate in a hurry, in an ambulance, to receive emergency medical care. It is regrettable that the debate continued, even without the presence of the attacked candidate.

“Pablo Marçal is injured, with suspected fractures in the thoracic region and great difficulty breathing.

“We hope that the appropriate legal measures will be taken and we count on the people’s prayers.

“Ascom Pablo Marcal”

Read more:

AGGRESSION

Before the attack, the former coach had been chosen to ask Datena a question. He asked the presenter when he would give up the race. In the 2nd block, the atmosphere between the two candidates had already heated up, when Marçal accused the journalist of having sexually harassed a woman.

“Dapena [apelido com o nome de Datena]you said in an interview that you entered the wrong election. […] We want to know when you’re going to stop. You’ve already left the interview crying. You’re a guy who only talks when there’s a TV there writing. When is Datena going to stop with this nonsense he’s doing?”said Marçal.

In response, Datena stated that the accusation Marçal was referring to had already been shelved due to lack of evidence. He said that the wear and tear caused by the episode “even caused death” of his mother-in-law.

The former coach provoked the presenter again and asked again when he would leave the competition.

“Datena doesn’t even know what he’s talking about here […]. Brazil wants to know, São Paulo wants to know, what time you’re going to stop, you didn’t answer the question. We want to know, you’re a jerk, you crossed the debate these days to slap me, and you said you wanted to do it, you’re not the man for that”, said Marçal.

After that moment, Datena went after Marçal with a chair:

reproduction/TV Cultura – 15.set.2025 In the images, the moment when Datena throws the chair at Marçal. “TV Cultura” interrupted programming to show commercials

The program was interrupted for a few minutes. When it resumed, the presenter TV Culturasaid the episode “It was one of the most absurd on Brazilian television”. He reported that Datena was expelled and that Pablo Marçal chose to leave the place. Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Tabata Amaral (PSB), Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Marina Helena (New) continued the debate.