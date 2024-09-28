PRTB candidate gave a statement to “La Nacion”; he was accompanied by advisor Nahuel Medina, who attacked Nunes’ marketer

The candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said on Friday (September 27, 2024) that it has respect for the president of Argentina, Javier Milei. However, he denied being a “Brazilian Milei”. He gave a statement to the Argentine newspaper La Nation.

“I am Pablo Marçal from Brazil. Much respect for Milei, but my name is Pablo Marçal from São Paulo”declared the former coach. Marçal participated in the interview accompanied by Nahuel Medina, who is Argentine. It was he who attacked Ricardo Nunes (MDB) marketer, Duda Lima, at the end of a debate in the capital of São Paulo.

In the journalist’s second question asked in Spanish, Marçal said he didn’t understand. Then, his advisor translated. Then, the PRTB candidate mentioned the period in which he was hospitalized after the wheelchair he took José Luiz Datena (PSDB).

Asked if it would be one “Bolsonarian to the extreme”Marçal denied. He said he had respect for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and that they are “fighting against a group of communists”.

The PRTB candidate criticized the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and said that he is in “end of career”.

“Lula is the father of communism, and as he is at the end of his career, I am very excited to put new people in Brazilian politics”he declared.