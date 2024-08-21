According to the TRE of São Paulo, the content has no “political-electoral relevance” and is of a “defamatory” nature.

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) deleted this Tuesday (Aug 20, 2024) a video with content considered offensive against the candidate and federal deputy, Guilherme Boulos (Psol), after the TRE-SP (São Paulo Regional Electoral Court) ordered the removal of the content within 24 hours. According to the Electoral Court, the material was “defamatory” and without “political-electoral relevance”. This is the 4th content deleted from the coach’s social networks against the PSOL member by legal measure. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 36 kB).