Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2024 – 21:58

São Paulo mayoral candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) said on Tuesday, the 24th, that he believes he is still seen as an “imbecile” due to his behavior in debates and clashes with opponents. “I know I am still seen as an imbecile. But if I didn’t draw attention to myself, there would be no way,” he said at a press conference.

Marçal has said that his campaign has disadvantages compared to other candidates. He acknowledged that he was the one who provoked Ricardo Nunes (MDB) before the Flow group debate on Monday, the 23rd. Both shouted insults, linking each other to the PCC.

Commenting on his campaign strategy, Marçal stated: “I don’t want to seal the deal, but it’s the only way out I have. I’m not that idiot. The networks were my only advantage. This election is disproportionate.”

Marçal once again stated that his advisor Nahuel Medina, who punched Nunes’ campaign marketing executive, Duda Lima, at the end of Monday’s debate, acted in self-defense.

He stated that he does not consider it strategic to disclose information from the police report that Media had filed against Duda. The version of Marçal and his team is that Medina reacted to a provocation by Duda Lima, who according to Medina had tried to take his cell phone and caused scratches on his chest.

Duda Lima requested protective precautionary measures against Medina in court, but his legal counsel informed that there is still no definition.

Marçal announced two names at the press conference for the secretariat of a possible term in São Paulo. He confirmed Marcos Cintra, former special secretary of the Federal Revenue Service under Jair Bolsonaro, for the Finance Department; and Wilson Pollara for the Health Department. He held the same position during João Doria’s administration as mayor. Cintra’s name had already been announced by Filipe Sabará, Marçal’s campaign coordinator.

The scenario of a possible second round in the race for Mayor remains uncertain. Marçal appears technically tied for second place in the race for Mayor in the two polls of voting intentions released this Monday, the 23rd. Real Time Big Data shows the former coach with 21%, three percentage points behind Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who appears with 24%. The two are tied at the limit of the margin of error, both behind Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who registered 27%. In AtlasIntel, Marçal and Nunes appear with 20.9% of voting intentions, with Boulos ahead, with 28.3%. This Tuesday, the Quaest poll also showed a technical tie, with Nunes registering 25%; Boulos, 23% and Marçal, 20%.