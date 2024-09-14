For the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, however, the pastor always “makes wrong decisions”

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said this Friday (13.Sep.2024) to have the same “principles and values” than Pastor Silas Malafaia, but the two disagree on electoral decisions.

“He always makes wrong decisions. He has supported the [Eduardo] Paes, Lula, the [Geraldo] Alckmin. He supported Bolsonaro quite a bit right away. He was reluctant to support Bolsonaro until it became a trend and he took Bolsonaro under his arm.”he declared in an interview for the website The Antagonist.

The former coach continued and said he has no problem with Malafaia. “I have no problem with him. You won’t see me disrespecting him, either. However, there are people who we have to analyze what they have to do with the machine.”he stated.

The clash between the candidate and the pastor gained strength after Malafaia stated that the businessman wanted “take advantage” of the September 7th demonstration on Paulista Avenue in São Paulo. He called it “liar”. The candidate said he was prevented from getting on the truck where the former president was. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Read more about Pablo Marçal: