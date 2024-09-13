Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo asked the 78-year-old PT member to “respect the elderly” and abandon any attempt at re-election

The PRTB candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcalcompared the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, when mentioning the possibility of running with Lula for President in 2026.

According to Marçal, in a magazine interview That is of this 5On Monday (September 12, 2024), the PT member is unable to seek reelection due to his age. At the end of the next electoral race, Lula will be 80 years old, one year younger than Joe Biden, who abandoned his candidacy for reelection at the end of July.

“I have patience. I will never hide the fact that I will one day be president of Brazil, but I will not make the same mistake as Dória. I believe that Bolsonaro can be eligible again and that Lula, unlike Biden, will not recognize his incapacity and will end up running.”said Marçal.

Last Wednesday (11.Sep), the businessman asked the president to abandon his possible candidacy for reelection in “respect for the elderly”.

“Go take care of your life, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva”said the former coach on his social media.

Marçal already said in a debate of the Uol who would run for President if Lula died. However, That is, said he would commit to serving his term until 2028 if he were elected mayor. “I am committed to remaining in the government of the city of São Paulo for 1,460 days”declared Marçal.