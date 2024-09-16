Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo was attacked by the presenter during a debate on “TV Cultura” on Sunday (15.set)

Former coach and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcal (PRTB), posted a video on his social media comparing the chair he received from Jose Luis Datena (PSDB) during debate in TV Culturaon Sunday (15.Sep.2024), to the shooting attack suffered by Donald Trump in the United States, this year, and the stabbing of Jair Bolsonaro, in 2018.

After the attack, the former coach’s advisors said he was taken “in a hurry” for the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in São Paulo. Through its reserve account on Instagram (the Electoral Court suspended the candidate’s profiles in August), Marçal published a photo of himself in hospital, making the “M” with his hands.

Before the attack, the former coach had been chosen to ask Datena a question. He asked the presenter when he would give up the contest and then called him “shriveled”.