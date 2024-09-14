According to the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, the former president has given up on his supporters

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said this Friday (13.Sep.2024) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) bowed to the Centrão and abandoned its right-wing supporters.

The former coach mentioned names such as the federal deputy Ricardo Salles (Novo-SP), the candidate for Mayor of Rio Alexander Ramagem (PL) and the federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO).

“Let’s take revenge on these scoundrels, who on October 6th [1º turno da eleição] It’s the people’s revenge. If you want… if you don’t want, I’ll go back to my normal life and then fight again in the next election. If not, we’ll get rid of the communist consortium in Brazil, which, unfortunately, Bolsonaro bowed to the Centrão. He left the [Ricardo] Salles here, abandoned the [Alexandre] Ramagem in Rio, removed Gustavo Gayer who was going to win the election there in Goiânia”declared in an interview with Young Pan.

Asked if the “scoundrels” included Bolsonaro, Marçal slipped up in his response and avoided mentioning the former president’s name. “Scoundrels are all those who are lying about me, attacking me, losing their shine, and being ungrateful, because I invested in and supported their campaigns”he said.

