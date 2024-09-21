Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 18:42

After losing ground to Ricardo Nunes (MDB) among evangelical voters, the PRTB candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marçal, scheduled a virtual meeting with pastors and religious leaders for this Monday, the 23rd. The most recent Datafolha survey, released on Thursday, the 19th, reveals that Marçal fell 5 percentage points among evangelicals in one week, going from 31% to 26% of voting intentions in this group.

In the same period, Nunes rose from 29% to 32%. With a margin of error of 6 percentage points for this segment, the two candidates are technically tied. However, this is the first time in five weeks that the MDB candidate appears numerically ahead of Marçal among evangelical voters. The survey was conducted between September 17 and 19 and is registered with the Electoral Court under number SP-03842/2024.

The PRTB candidate recorded a video inviting pastors from all over the country, especially from the capital of São Paulo, to a video call in the early afternoon of Monday, the 23rd. The recording is accompanied by a form for religious leaders to register and participate in the event. The document asks that leaders indicate the name of the church they belong to and the number of faithful, in addition to their social media profiles and the data of their respective churches.

“I have been at Pastor Aluísio’s Videira Church since 2001. I have studied theology and now I have a calling from God to serve in politics,” says Pablo Marçal in the video inviting pastors to his virtual event. The video was revealed by the newspaper The Globe and confirmed by Statewho had access to both the recording and the form.

In his invitation to religious leaders, Marçal states that the city of São Paulo has never had a “Christian leader,” which is not necessary, since the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes, is Catholic. He also mentions the intention of holding an in-person meeting for those who participate in the online event.