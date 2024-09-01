Coach says that the episode of the gender-neutral anthem during the PSOL rally was “the biggest embarrassment in history”

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) referred to the candidate and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) as “Boules”. The speech was an irony of the episode of the use of neutral language by a performer who sang the National Anthem during the PSOL rally.

“How does it feel to make the biggest fool of yourself in history by singing the national anthem in neutral language?”asked the coach in the debate organized by TV Gazeta and the website MyNews this Sunday (1st September 2024). “How do you ruin the national anthem? How do you ruin the patriotism of this country?”declared Marçal.

Boulos did not answer the question, he only stated that the influencer is a “convicted bandit”. “I don’t talk to criminals, that’s why I’m not going to talk to you.”he said.

The PSOL candidate has previously stated that the use of neutral language in the National Anthem during his campaign rally was a “absurd”. I also said in the interview of GloboNews that the “far right” is exploring the episode as a way to “distraction”.

“It is important to say the following: it was not, logically, a decision by my campaign to commit the absurdity of the National Anthem. It was a production company hired by our campaign and, in turn, hired a singer who had that incident. Our campaign made a clear statement, and this production company will no longer work on future events.”said Boulos.