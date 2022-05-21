Pre-candidates said that opponents need to “unite for Brazil” and that voters cannot be “disgusted with politics”

The pre-candidate for Planalto by the Pros, Pablo Marçal, released a video this Friday (20.May.2022) with the pre-candidate for Avante, André Janonessaying that politicians need “Unite for Brazil”.

Marçal says that Janones, by agreeing to record in a friendly way with him, “proved” who is a politician. “We don’t need to be jealous, have opponents. We need to unite for Brazil. So, let’s discuss a project from Brazil, shall we, Janones?”.

In the video, the candidate for Avante says that this is the election of diversity, dialogue and democracy. “We need to rescue this democratic spirit in our country and I think we are taking a nice step towards that here. Dialogue towards a common goal, which is that of all Brazilians”says Janones.

In closing, Marçal appeals to the Brazilian voter: “Stop being disgusted with politics. If you are disgusted with politics, the disgusting will rule you.”

On Wednesday (18.May.2o22) the Pros launched Pablo Marçal’s pre-candidacy for the Planalto. André Janones, federal deputy from Minas Gerais, is Avante’s bet. He appears ahead of Simone Tebet (MDB) in polls.

Watch (2min10s):