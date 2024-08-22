Candidate said he gave R$100,000 to presidential campaign; “If there is no “us”, be clearer”, he said to the former president

THE candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcal (PRTB), and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) exchanged barbs, this Thursday (22.Aug.2024), in a publication on the profile of the former Chief Executive.

The candidate commented on Bolsonaro’s post: “Like you said: they’re going to miss us.” AND the former president replied: “Us? A hug”.

Marçal stated that he donated R$100,000 to Bolsonaro’s 2022 presidential campaign, in addition to helping with digital strategies and recording more than 800 videos at Planalto. “If there is no us, be more clear”wrote the former coach.

According to Marçal, he and Bolsonaro had lunch recently and, for him, all disagreements were resolved. “You me gave the medal and I continue to respect you”.

The candidate stated that he was added to the list of people being investigated by the PF (Federal Police) for having helped Bolsonaro and demanded the money he donated to the former Chief Executive for his campaign.

“If the captain wants to remove me from the ‘we’, help me by returning the 100 thousand reais deposited in my campaign here for mayor of São Paulo, because I am not using public money and I will not put my own money in, so as not to be investigated once again. If by chance you do not want to help in the campaign, consider the ‘We’ as correct,” he wrote.

Here are the publications:

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) also responded to Marçal saying that in 2022 the candidate said that the difference between the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Bolsonaro is that one of them had 1 finger less. “Did you just wake up now? You even look like Mourão”. Candidate responded to the deputy and said he will remove communists from SP this Thursday (22.Aug).

