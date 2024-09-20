Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2024 – 19:35

São Paulo mayoral candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) admitted that the video posted on his Instagram in which he appears inside an ambulance, receiving oxygen, on the way to the hospital after being thrown at a chair during the TV Cultura debate was “a scene”. “There was no need for that ambulance there. They wanted to make a scene. We could have run to the hospital”, said the former coach in a video obtained by State. When contacted, Marçal did not respond.

The influencer also stated in the video that he deliberately let Datena (PSDB) throw a chair at him during Sunday’s meeting. “I could have held that chair. I could have attacked that guy. I made sure to take it. This is a time to show who people are. I’ve already shown my worst version, now I’m going to show the good one.”

THE State found that Marçal’s speech occurred at an event with businesspeople in which the PRTB candidate asked for donations for his campaign. The report tried to contact the candidate’s press office, but had not received a response by the time the text was published.

“Today I had a relapse. I was coming, I called my wife, with 20 days left and needing money, I told my wife: ‘I’m going to put R$10 million into this campaign today’. And she said: ‘you promised me that you wouldn’t involve our family in this’”, said Marçal in another video to which the State had access. “I’m being shot at, being hit with chairs, being beaten, being kicked around, and a bunch of people who can help are watching to see what might happen. I’m going to tell you what might happen,” he said.

He says that if he didn’t run in this election, his opponent Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) would win with “absolute certainty.” And that if he won, he would take “the criminal association around him” to the government. “It’s just a little squeeze from Lula, and that’s it.” “Today I’m being teased, becoming a meme. ‘Marçal, you were assaulted.’ Better than me going to jail for beating up an old man,” he said, referring to the TV host.

Marçal reiterates that it is not possible to “relax one iota” against his opponents in the debates. He mentions his opponents’ strategy of calling him a “criminal” and trying to link him to the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). “In the last debate I said something that I never say again. Which is to link Ricardo to criminals,” he said, making accusations against the mayor.

“Yes, I was prosecuted. I’m not ashamed of it at all. It really f***s me up. But I never touched anyone’s anything. These guys will never drive me crazy,” Marçal concludes.

Earlier this week, Pastor Silas Malafaia had already called the video in which the businessman appears lying on a stretcher inside an ambulance being taken to the hospital a “fireworks show” and a “farce.” The religious man’s statements were made in a video published on Monday afternoon, the 16th, on his social media.

On the same day, TV Cultura released previously unseen footage of Datena attacking Marçal with a chair and also footage of the chaos that ensued on the stage of the debate last Sunday, the 15th day after the incident. The footage was taken from a camera on the broadcaster, which organized the debate, and shows the entire stage with the other candidates moving around.

In the unreleased video, it is possible to see that José Luiz Datena first picks up the chair that was on Marina Helena’s (Novo) bench and hits Marçal. Then, he picks up the object again and throws it towards the former coach. The other candidates are startled. Boulos is the first to ask him to stop, even when he was going towards Marçal and Nunes tries to restrain him at the moment of the attack. Marina Helena leaves her bench and Tabata Amaral (PSB) also steps aside for fear of being hit.